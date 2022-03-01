ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Boy fans all say the same thing as Netflix finally drops trailer for season 2

By Shannon Power
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

TOP Boy is returning with a new season, as Netflix finally drops the new trailer.

Landing on the streaming giant on March 18, fans could barely contain their excitement after watching the new trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bu5vy_0eSizjYl00
Ashley Walters returns as drug kingpin Dushane on Netflix's Top Boy Credit: netflix

Although Netflix is calling it season two, it is actually the fourth offering in the series - as the first two series were aired on Channel 4.

Rapper Drake was instrumental in bringing the show back and could star in the new series.

The two minute trailer shows Dushane (Ashley Walters) preparing to take his drug empire international.

He helped Jamie (Michael Ward) avoid jail time and tries to recruit his young rival on his international endeavours.

"I’ve got a link, Spain and Morocco," Dushane tells him during a tense meeting at a greasy spoon cafe.

"About to come through with a big bit. More money than you’ve ever seen in your life. Do you wanna be a part of it or what?"

But in true crime drama style, their plans hit a dangerous snag.

"We’ve got a problem. I need someone to go out there and fix it," Dushane says.

Netflix describes the upcoming as "Dushane on a roll."

"He won the war against the young pretender Jamie, leaving his Summerhouse crew unrivalled and making more money than ever," the official synopsis reads.

"Life with Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo) is going well too and allows him to dream of a future away from the road.

"But then a problem from an unexpected quarter arises and threatens to bring it all crashing down."

Fans could barely contain their excitement after watching the new trailer.

"Top Boy about to be INSANE," tweeted one fan.

Another wrote: "I’M GASSED!!! CAN’T WAIT!!!"

And a third added: "Looks like it's going to have an incredible sophomore season on Netflix. F**k yes!

The crime drama last streamed in the final quarter of 2019, as production was put on hold when coronavirus struck the TV industry.

However, fans were relieved when star Walters revealed that filming had finally kicked off in December 2020.

Along with Walters and Ward, Kane Robinson will return for the next instalment, as well as most of the cast from series 3, including Little Simz, Jolade Obasola, Hope Ikpoku, and Araloylin Oshunremi.

Newcomers Josephine De La Baume, Howard Charles, Ava Brennan, Erin Kellyman, ‘NoLay’ and Adwoa Aboah will no doubt impress Netflix subscribers.

For those who are yet to watch a single episode of Top Boy or you just want to refresh your memory, Netflix has all three seasons available for you to watch at any time.

Seasons 1 and 2 can be found under the name Top Boy: Summerhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8E0P_0eSizjYl00
Michael Ward's Jamie will work for Dushane in season two Credit: netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41c7qJ_0eSizjYl00
Brit Award winner Little Simz will return for the new season Credit: netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrjAG_0eSizjYl00
While fan favourite Jaq (Jasmine Jobson) will also be back Credit: netflix

