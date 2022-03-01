After A Brief Spike, Americans Are Tipping Less Than Before The Pandemic

We're now over two years into the pandemic, and the initial bump in appreciation toward food workers has dwindled to a point lower than that before the first lockdown. According to data shared with Nexstar by Square, quick-service restaurants received an 18.57% average tip amount in August 2021, whereas they received a 22% average tip amount in April 2020. Similarly, full-service restaurants have dropped from tips of 21.2% to 19.12% during the same time period. During the early months of the pandemic, the average tip amount increased, exceeding 20% for both service type categories. According to Square, tipping amounts have remained mostly unchanged since August 2021, though it's notable that these averages are actually lower than what they were in January 2020, before the pandemic really spread in the United States.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO