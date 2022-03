Six years ago, I was a healthy, 32-year-old lawyer at the peak of my career fighting for economic and racial justice. My wife, Rachael, and I had just brought our chubby, happy newborn home to Santa Barbara, California. We could see decades of happiness stretching out before us. And then overnight, I was handed a death sentence. I was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, which we call ALS in the US, a fatal neurological illness that destroys the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement. I was told I had three to four years left to live.

