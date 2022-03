I'm writing this today for all the people who have cabin fever like myself. The last two days of weather certainly isn't helping the cause. After a mid 50 degrees day on Saturday, the snow was all but gone in Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln. Now, we have several inches of snow to melt again and it doesn't appear like that will happen this week. Yep, winter has set in again, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 10 DAYS AGO