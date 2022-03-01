ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereolab announce fall North American tour

By Treble staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStereolab have announced a North American tour. After reuniting a few years ago to play festival and headlining dates, as well as reissuing several of their classic albums, they’re making their way across the U.S. for a fall lineup...

94.9 WMMQ

Ringo Starr Announces Summer 2022 All-Starr Band Tour

Ringo Starr is hitting the road with his All Starr Band this summer for a monthlong tour featuring longtime bandmates and the return of All Starr alum Edgar Winter. You can see the tour dates below. The band — which includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish...
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Share 2022 North American Tour Dates

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will embark on their previously announced North American tour in June, with the band opening for the singer. The road trip — which was originally scheduled for summer 2020 but twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic — starts in Vancouver on June 10 and ends in Edmonton on Sept. 17. Previously announced dates are on sale now, while most of the newly added U.S. tour dates go on sale to the general public on Feb. 25, and Canadian dates go on sale on March 4, all via Live Nation. (The June 18 show in Santa Barbara, Calif., is an exception, with tickets going on sale March 4 via AXS.)
MUSIC
Stereogum

Sigur Rós Announce North American Tour, Reunite With Keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson For New Album

Sigur Rós are currently writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013’s Kveikur, with keyboardist Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson rejoining the band for the first time in almost a decade. They’re going to debut some new songs during their newly announced world tour, their first in nearly five years, which will take them across North and Central America this spring/summer. Tickets will go on sale here at 10AM local time this Friday, February 25, and you can check out the first batch of dates below.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Enter Shikari postpone North American tour to autumn

Enter Shikari have announced that their North American tour dates have been rescheduled. Originally planned for March and April, the band have been forced to move their shows to the autumn now, 'Due to ongoing uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and impact upon safe touring.' (Obviously.) A few shows have unfortunately...
WORLD
Guitar World Magazine

John 5 announces mammoth US tour in support of his latest solo album, Sinner

John 5 is set to embark on a 30-stop US tour in support of his latest solo album, Sinner. Commencing April 19 at The Dip in Redding, California, the trek will make stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Austin, Dallas and more, before wrapping up with three shows at The Iridium in New York on July 9, 10 and 11.
REDDING, CA
loudersound.com

Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian announce UK tour

Saving Grace, the musical collective featuring former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, have announced a UK tour. The run of dates will kick off at the Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on April 8, and climax at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival on May 1. Alongside Plant, the line-up of the...
MUSIC
KREM2

The Chicks coming to the Gorge for their 2022 tour

GEORGE, Wash. — The Chicks, previously known as the Dixie Chicks, announced Monday their U.S. 2022 tour, in support of their 2020 "Gaslighter" album. The tour includes a stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre in August. The popular trio announced its scheduled tour for 27 cities in the U.S. in...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, Anthony Green Announce ‘More Collaborative’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, and Tim Kasher are heading on tour together. The trio of punk-rock musicians announced their “more collaborative” Carousel Tour in May, which will follow the three artists performing as soloists. “We wanted to do something different with the Carousel Tour, something more collaborative than your usual show. So while each of us will have our own set times, these aren’t solo sets,” the musicians said in a release. “We’ve challenged each other to blur the lines and join in on each other’s songs and to bring other players onto...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Brujeria Book Spring 2022 Tour With Goatwhore + Unidad Trauma

Couldn't we all use a dose of heaviness this spring? Luckily, you'll get that in multiple languages as Brujeria will hit the road with Goatwhore and Unidad Trauma for a spring trek. The headline tour definitely has Brujeria psyched as singer Juan Brujo exclaimed, "Regresando desmadre Post-Covid! Esto es Brujeria!,"...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Animal Collective Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

Animal Collective have announced a new set of U.S. tour dates in support of their latest LP Time Skiffs. The newly announce shows take place in May and June and are followed by appearance at Seattle’s Day In Day Out Fest in August. Check out the full list of dates below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Talks Upcoming Tour, Expression and Lineages

For acclaimed blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, who is often hailed as the “next big thing” when it comes to both the guitar and the genre in which he excels, the pressure of this reality can sometimes be a bit (too) heavy. So, to navigate his position in the world of music on a day-to-day basis, Ingram works to keep ideas of accolades, attention, and lineage out of his mind, for the most part. In its place, the artist focuses on the roots of the music he loves. He thinks about writing, playing, getting better, and adhering to what got him to the place where he is now. Any other deviations might lead his proverbial forward-moving car into a ditch. As such, as Ingram prepares for a lengthy tour this spring (see dates below), he’s focused on improvement first and foremost.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Halsey, Green Day, Dua Lipa to Headline Firefly Festival 2022

Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and Dua Lipa sit atop the bill for the 2022 Firefly Festival, taking place Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. The four-day festival will also feature performances from Weezer, The Kid LAROI, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril...
DOVER, DE
American Songwriter

Halestorm Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Spring just got a little hotter with Grammy award-winning rock band Halestorm announcing new dates for their 2022 tour. The new trek will kick off on May 10 in Billings, Montana, shortly after the band’s album Back From The Dead drops on May 6. “We started writing this album...

