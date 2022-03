Energy giant Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas and shut service stations in the country, as pressure mounts on western companies to sever all ties with Moscow.Shell said in a statement on Tuesday that it would withdraw from all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products and gas, “in a phased manner.”The decision comes just days after Ukraine’s foreign minister criticised Shell for continuing to buy Russian oil, lashing out at the company for doing business with President Vladimir Putin’s government.“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO