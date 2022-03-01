ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Rising Demand of Products Supply From E-commerce Has Aided the Germany Packaging Market Growth

bostonnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market was growing at a significant rate owing to the increasing consumer demand for online shopping, resulting in an increase in the requirement for packing and a surge in the use of plastic packaging. The act of wrapping a product to protect it from damage, leakage, dust, pollution, and contamination...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
foodlogistics.com

The Produce Supply Chain Needs Custom Solutions

The last two years have created unprecedented challenges for the global supply chain. Amid growing global demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, the period has been especially difficult for food companies. Products with an expiration date are spending more time in storage and in transit. While the pandemic has raised...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Keeps Cheating: Gets $1 Billion Fine This Time

The General Court of the European Union dismissed all arguments by Volkswagen claiming it shouldn’t pay $992 million in fines. This week a lower court found VW’s truck maker Scania guilty of price-fixing with other manufacturers for over 14 years. The courts and EU antitrust regulators have called it a “cartel.” Let’s be honest; VW just can’t seem to run its business by the rules, as we’ve seen worldwide with its Dieselgate scandals. And now this.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Packaging#Sustainable Packaging#Food Packaging#Plastic Pollution
natureworldnews.com

UN Claims that Plastic Summit May be the Most Important Green Deal Since the 2015 Paris Accords

World leaders will come together online and in Nairobi, Kenya, next week in what is described as a "critical moment" in progress towards the first-ever global treaty to combat plastic waste. Inger Andersen, head of the UN Environment Programme, said a deal at the UN environment assembly might be the most critical international pact since the Paris climate accord in 2015.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Energy Fuels Emerging Leader In Rare Earth Sector

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The rare earth element market expected to see interest from investors, governments around the world in coming year. Supply will need to pick up to meet global demand for REEs,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

Russian energy: Europe scrambles to reduce its dependency

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Europe is scrambling to reduce its dependence on Russia for energy and bracing for potential disruption to critical natural gas supplies as Russia's war in Ukraine sends prices to new highs. Natural gas prices hit a record Thursday for a second day in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Sourcing Journal

Survey Says More Brands Expanding to Global Fulfillment This Year

Click here to read the full article. Despite supply chain setbacks, more than 62 percent of brands expect revenue to grow by more than 25 percent in 2022, ShipBob says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget CEO: Price is the Lever 'We Pull Last, Not First'Revolve Plans East Coast WarehouseVolta Trucks Raises $260 Million to Scale Electric Vehicle ProductionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Australia's Macquarie to launch offshore wind energy business

March 3 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group's (MQG.AX) green investment unit said on Thursday it would launch an offshore wind energy business, with operations set to start in April. The new business, Corio Generation, will be part of Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG) and will have a global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sweden sees clear drop in COVID cases despite scrapped curbs

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - COVID-19 cases in Sweden are falling sharply, the country’s health agency said on Thursday, even as nearly all pandemic-related restrictions were lifted less than a month ago. The government removed curbs on restaurant opening hours and attendance limits for indoor venues on Feb. 9, in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

'Biggest green deal since Paris': UN agrees plastic treaty roadmap

NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations approved a landmark agreement to create the world's first ever global plastic pollution treaty on Wednesday, describing it as the most significant environmental deal since the 2015 Paris climate accord. Member states held talks for more than a week in Nairobi to...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Neste says to become first global renewable fuels producer

HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste (NESTE.HE) said on Tuesday its billion-dollar investment in a joint venture with U.S.-based oil company Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) would make it the world's first and only renewable fuels maker with global capacity. Marathon Petroleum and Neste announced on Tuesday they would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

SWISS Marks World-First In Planned Use Of Sun-To-Liquid Fuel

Swiss International Air Lines released a statement on March 1st announcing a partnership with Synhelion, a Swiss startup working on solar fuels. February saw massive investments into SAFs, and now, SWISS has started March with a bang with this new deal. CEO of SWISS, Dieter Vranckx said,. “Our team-up with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Grist

Are microbes the future of recycling? It’s complicated.

This story was originally published by Undark Magazine and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Since the first factories began manufacturing polyester from petroleum in the 1950s, humans have produced an estimated 9.1 billion tons of plastic. Of the waste generated from that plastic, less than...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

12 organizations delivering on the promise of blue carbon

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Interest in blue carbon has reached an all-time high, but high-quality projects remain scarce. The Blue Carbon Challenge on UpLink sourced innovative solutions, projects, and enabling tools that can harness the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy