Rising Demand of Products Supply From E-commerce Has Aided the Germany Packaging Market Growth
1 day ago
The market was growing at a significant rate owing to the increasing consumer demand for online shopping, resulting in an increase in the requirement for packing and a surge in the use of plastic packaging. The act of wrapping a product to protect it from damage, leakage, dust, pollution, and contamination...
The last two years have created unprecedented challenges for the global supply chain. Amid growing global demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, the period has been especially difficult for food companies. Products with an expiration date are spending more time in storage and in transit. While the pandemic has raised...
California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
The General Court of the European Union dismissed all arguments by Volkswagen claiming it shouldn’t pay $992 million in fines. This week a lower court found VW’s truck maker Scania guilty of price-fixing with other manufacturers for over 14 years. The courts and EU antitrust regulators have called it a “cartel.” Let’s be honest; VW just can’t seem to run its business by the rules, as we’ve seen worldwide with its Dieselgate scandals. And now this.
Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's 512-foot yacht Dilbar has been seized by German authorities, three people familiar with the matter told Forbes on Wednesday. Usmanov is one of the Russian billionaires and oligarchs facing European Union sanctions because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The $600 million vessel was custom made...
World leaders will come together online and in Nairobi, Kenya, next week in what is described as a "critical moment" in progress towards the first-ever global treaty to combat plastic waste. Inger Andersen, head of the UN Environment Programme, said a deal at the UN environment assembly might be the most critical international pact since the Paris climate accord in 2015.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The rare earth element market expected to see interest from investors, governments around the world in coming year. Supply will need to pick up to meet global demand for REEs,...
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Europe is scrambling to reduce its dependence on Russia for energy and bracing for potential disruption to critical natural gas supplies as Russia's war in Ukraine sends prices to new highs. Natural gas prices hit a record Thursday for a second day in...
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australia will allow plastic trash to be shipped overseas and burned as fuel under a law introduced last year that banned the export of some plastic waste, the environment minister's office said, prompting accusations from critics of hypocrisy. Australia was praised for passing a landmark...
March 3 (UPI) -- The Turkish lira has lost more of its value after official figures Thursday showed that the annual inflation rate in Turkey rose to a 20-year high of 54% in February as the country felt the pain of rising energy prices. The Turkish Statistical Institute said that...
Click here to read the full article. Despite supply chain setbacks, more than 62 percent of brands expect revenue to grow by more than 25 percent in 2022, ShipBob says.
March 3 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group's (MQG.AX) green investment unit said on Thursday it would launch an offshore wind energy business, with operations set to start in April. The new business, Corio Generation, will be part of Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG) and will have a global...
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - COVID-19 cases in Sweden are falling sharply, the country’s health agency said on Thursday, even as nearly all pandemic-related restrictions were lifted less than a month ago. The government removed curbs on restaurant opening hours and attendance limits for indoor venues on Feb. 9, in a...
NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations approved a landmark agreement to create the world's first ever global plastic pollution treaty on Wednesday, describing it as the most significant environmental deal since the 2015 Paris climate accord. Member states held talks for more than a week in Nairobi to...
HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste (NESTE.HE) said on Tuesday its billion-dollar investment in a joint venture with U.S.-based oil company Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) would make it the world's first and only renewable fuels maker with global capacity. Marathon Petroleum and Neste announced on Tuesday they would...
Swiss International Air Lines released a statement on March 1st announcing a partnership with Synhelion, a Swiss startup working on solar fuels. February saw massive investments into SAFs, and now, SWISS has started March with a bang with this new deal. CEO of SWISS, Dieter Vranckx said,. “Our team-up with...
This story was originally published by Undark Magazine and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Since the first factories began manufacturing polyester from petroleum in the 1950s, humans have produced an estimated 9.1 billion tons of plastic. Of the waste generated from that plastic, less than...
This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Interest in blue carbon has reached an all-time high, but high-quality projects remain scarce. The Blue Carbon Challenge on UpLink sourced innovative solutions, projects, and enabling tools that can harness the...
