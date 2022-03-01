Queen Elizabeth news: Charles blasts Ukraine war as ‘attack on democracy’ as monarch, 95, returns after covid battle

PRINCE Charles blasted the Ukraine war as an "attack on democracy" - while the Queen was seen for the first time since her Covid diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales - who previously compared the Russian despot to Hitler - spoke of his "solidarity" for the Ukrainian people.

The future king warned of the threat posed in Eastern Europe to democracy as he spoke in tribute to murdered MP Davis Amess, at a ceremony to mark Southend becoming a city today.

The Prince paid tribute to murdered local MP, saying: “What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy on open society, on freedom itself.

“We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

Meanwhile, the Queen was today seen for the first time since testing positive for Covid as Her Majesty returned to work today.

Sources close to Her Majesty, 95, say she has been passed fit after testing positive last month and this morning hosted two virtual audiences.

The monarch met ambassadors from Andorra and Chad via video call.

Read our Royal Family live blog below for the latest updates...

Racing trophy awarded by Queen Victoria could fetch £30,000 at auction

A recently rediscovered horse racing trophy awarded by Queen Victoria in 1845 could fetch £30,000 at auction next month.

Dubbed Her Majesty’s Vase, the silver piece was won by Sir John Barker-Mill at the Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall horse races and passed down through his family.

However, the trophy was separated from its stand and the award’s significance was forgotten over time.

Both pieces were recently brought back together when Sir John’s living relatives discovered the engraved base in an outbuilding.

The trophy is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 when it goes under the hammer at Chiswick Auctions in London in March.

It was commissioned for the races by Queen Victoria and crafted by silversmith John Samuel Hunt, and inspired by an ancient vase dating from the 2nd century AD that was found in fragments in 1770 at the bottom of a lake at Hadrian’s Villa near Rome.

Meghan’s ‘extraordinary’ meeting with Queen before royal exit

A royal commentator has claimed in a documentary that Meghan Markle had a “extraordinary” meeting with the Queen before her and Prince Harry’s bombshell exit from the Royal Family.

The fallout and subsequent events are charted and examined in tonight’s Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy’, in which royal experts like Ashely Pearson discusses Megxit.

In the programme, Ms Pearson describes first meeting Meghan had with Harry’s grandmother, the Queen.

She said: “The meeting went extremely well.

“It actually ran over, which is an extraordinary thing for the way the Queen keeps her schedule.

“Meghan was warmly welcomed. Here she is – articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, elegant — what is not to like?”

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ‘excited’ for tour next month

In a personal message on their Twitter account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said: “We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month as we mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We can’t wait to meet people in all three countries, celebrate local cultures and understand more about innovative work being done across communities.”

The message was signed off with “W & C”.

Queen faces pressure to strip Harry of official role

The Queen is under pressure from both the public and Parliament to strip Prince Harry and Prince Andrew of official roles as Counsellors of State.

According to the Parliamentary paper, Prince Harry should no longer be eligible for the role given that the UK is no longer his permanent residence since he stepped back from royal life.

The guidance under The Regency Act of 1937 states that all people who hold this position should be members of the Royal Family and importantly, “must be domiciled in ‘some part’ of the UK’.”

The Regency Act of 1943 added that “if it appears to the Sovereign that any eligible Counsellor will be absent from the United Kingdom or intends to be so absent during the whole or any part of the period of such delegation, then Letters Patent [a legal tool at the Monarch’s disposal] may make provision for exempting that person.”

Why Princess Charlotte wasn’t christened in the Chapel Royal like her brothers

THE christening of Prince Louis is just around the corner and will take place at Chapel Royal in St James’ Palace – the same location of the christening of Prince George.

But was there a reason why Princess Charlotte, three, didn’t have her religious ceremony at the same location?

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s only daughter was instead christened at the Church of St Mary Magdalene at Sandringham – the same place that Princess Diana was christened.

The different location was not due to rank or gender, as she is currently higher than Prince Louis in the line of succession.

The reason is thought to the church’s close proximity to the family’s home in 2015, which was Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

It is especially meaningful that Princess Charlotte was christened in the same spot as Diana, as her name is a tribute to the late royal.

Her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, with her middle name being a nod to Prince William’s mother, who passed away in 1997.

When will Prince Louis be christened?

Traditionally, a royal baby is christened two to three months after their birth – and this is also the case for Prince Louis.

It has been announced he will be christened on Monday July 9 – and we’re unlikely to see him again before then, according to royal experts.

He will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

The venue is The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace in London, which is where his brother George was christened back in 2013.

‘It’s the royal women keeping show on road’

This is a comment piece by Petronella Wyatt

The semi-detached Prince Harry continues his myopic moanathon from Montecito, yet remains a Counsellor of State. Likewise the disgraced Duke of York, who still holds sway over our Queen.

Even Prince Charles’s usually crystall­ine reputation has been sewered by allegations of cash for honours, which, in fairness, he denies all knowledge of.

Not for the first time in British history, it has been left to the female side, and in particular the Wives of Windsor, to pick up the slack for Queen and country.

The admirable Princess Anne, bonny Kate, the softly shining Cam­illa, whom I suspect, once fully burnished, will be a flawless ruby in the crown.

And the ever stalwart Sophie Wessex, who quietly goes about her charitable work as Grand President of St John Ambulance, and gave up her birthday to volunteer at an NHS vaccination centre.

We should all go down on our knees and thank Heaven for such a golden harvest of royal women.

Read the article in full here.

Princess Eugenie’s ‘non-regal’ body language

Princess Eugenie has shared a photo promoting her new podcast series for her charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective.

Body language expert Judi James spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk, and analysed the Princess’ body language in the photograph.

Judi said: “There seems to be an emphasis on a non-regal presence here and a more even-handed status approach between the three women who sit with headphones on recording.

“Eugenie looks serious and rather down-to-earth here which is a look that must suit the campaign she is discussing.”

Queen holding virtual appointments today is seen as an encouraging sign

Queen Elizabeth II resumed public engagements Tuesday after falling ill with Covid, as her son and heir Prince Charles was quoted as saying that she is "a lot better".

Concerns have mounted for the 95-year-old monarch's health since she tested positive on February 20, overshadowing the start of her record-breaking 70th year on the throne.

But a palace statement indicated she was now well enough to hold virtual engagements, hosting the new ambassadors of Andorra and Chad from her home at Windsor Castle.

The queen last week cancelled similar scheduled engagements with new ambassadors as she was suffering from what were described as "mild" Covid symptoms.

A diplomatic reception she was also due to attend on Wednesday this week was cancelled on the advice of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Buckingham Palace has said it will not give a running commentary on the head of state's health, but news that she is undertaking duties again will be seen as a positive.

Kate and William plant a tree

During their visit, the duke and duchess also took the opportunity to celebrate an important historical moment as they "planted a tree for the Jubilee" as part of the Queen's Green Canopy, an initiative created to celebrate the monarch's 70-year reign.

Wales holds a special place in Kate and William's hearts after living in Anglesey for several years before moving to Kensington Palace.

Both have spoken fondly about their "immensely special" first home, describing it as "beautiful".

Wills said after moving out in 2013: "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both.

"Catherine and I look forward to returning again and again over the coming years with our family.

"I know that I speak for Catherine when I say that I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey."

Kate Middleton beams as she and Prince William enjoy trip to Welsh farm

KATE Middleton and Prince William today visited Wales to celebrate the nation's people and culture.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, laughed as she greeted the goats on a farm near Abergavenny to mark St David's Day.

The royal couple visited Pant Farm, which has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years.

They then went to Abergavenny Market to see first-hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities.

Fifteen minutes down the road in Blaenavon, the Duke and Duchess attended the Blaenavon Hwb - a community-focused youth centre that helps to support over 600 local young people.

William, 39, and Kate rolled up their sleeves and joined young people to make the teatime treat of Welsh cakes.

Queen faces pressure to strip Harry of official role

The Queen is under pressure from both the public and Parliament to strip Prince Harry and Prince Andrew of official roles as Counsellors of State.

According to the Parliamentary paper, Prince Harry should no longer be eligible for the role given that the UK is no longer his permanent residence since he stepped back from royal life.

The guidance under The Regency Act of 1937 states that all people who hold this position should be members of the Royal Family and importantly, “must be domiciled in ‘some part’ of the UK’.”

The Regency Act of 1943 added that “if it appears to the Sovereign that any eligible Counsellor will be absent from the United Kingdom or intends to be so absent during the whole or any part of the period of such delegation, then Letters Patent [a legal tool at the Monarch’s disposal] may make provision for exempting that person.”

Prince Edward takes on new prestigious role

Prince Edward is taking over a key role held for several years by his late father Prince Philip.

The Early of Wessex has been appointed as the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s next president.

Speaking about taking over from his father, the Earl said: “My father was instrumental in helping to develop Royal Windsor into one of the most prestigious horse shows in the world.

“I am honoured to have been invited to become only the fourth President in the Show’s history and will do all I can to maintain the Show’s reputation throughout the equestrian community and beyond; something my father was passionate about.”EditDelete

Charles tells concerned fan the Queen 'is a lot better now'

Charles was asked about the health of the Queen by Janice Jacom, 64, an admin worker at a local golf course.

She said: "I asked the prince about his mother and he said 'she's a lot better now - it was very mild'. It was a bit worrying as the Queen is getting on a bit but I think she's absolutely wonderful."

Earlier, on behalf of the Queen, Charles presented Southend with the Letters Patent during a ceremony at the Civic Centre which formally granted it city status following the death of MP Sir David Amess.

Sir David, who had served as Conservative MP for Southend West since 1997, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year.

The 69-year-old had campaigned tirelessly to make Southend a city.

Camilla enjoys fish and chip lunch in Southend

The Duchess of Cornwall capped her visit with the Prince of Wales to mark Southend-on-Sea becoming a city by having a seaside staple - fish and chips.

Camilla's lunch of cod and chips was accompanied with tartar sauce and a wally - the local word for a gherkin - when she stopped for a bite to eat.

Earlier the Prince of Wales spoke about the war in Ukraine, saying the values of democracy were under attack in the country in the "most unconscionable way" during a ceremony to confer city status on Southend-on-Sea.

Charles famously does not eat lunch so the duchess had a private solo meal at Sands By The Sea restaurant where the couple met charity volunteers, faith leaders and health workers at the end of their visit.

Philip Miller, executive chairman of Stockvale which owns and runs the restaurant and Southend's fun park Adventure Island, said: "The visit was tremendous for Southend. The turnout was brilliant.

"When she came in we offered her cod and chips and she had them in the boardroom. She thoroughly enjoyed them."

Meghan’s ‘extraordinary’ meeting with Queen before royal exit

A royal commentator has claimed in a documentary that Meghan Markle had a “extraordinary” meeting with the Queen before her and Prince Harry’s bombshell exit from the Royal Family.

The fallout and subsequent events are charted and examined in tonight’s Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy’, in which royal experts like Ashely Pearson discusses Megxit.

In the programme, Ms Pearson describes first meeting Meghan had with Harry’s grandmother, the Queen.

She said: “The meeting went extremely well.

“It actually ran over, which is an extraordinary thing for the way the Queen keeps her schedule.

“Meghan was warmly welcomed. Here she is – articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, elegant — what is not to like?”

William & Kate getting kids involved in farming

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are getting their children involved in farming, the couple revealed on a day out to Wales to mark St David's Day.

The future Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting a goat farm in Llanvetherine, near Abergavenny, and shared how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had helped with their animals during half term.

It is thought the family were in Norfolk, where the Prince of Wales has been working to turn the Queen's Sandringham estate into a fully organic operation.

As they toured Pant Farm, where Gary and Jess Yeomans, both 50, produce goats' milk that has supplied a local cheesemaker for the past two decades, William spotted a robot silage sweeper in one of the barns.

Gary explained it could also be used to move feed, and the duchess replied: "That was George's job at half term - moving feed."

William told his hosts the children had been getting involved on the farm and added: "We are trying some Agroforestry as well."

In pictures: Camilla greets crowds in Southend-on-Sea, Essex

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall greets the crowd during a visit to Southend-on-Sea to celebrate the town receiving city status.

Today, Prince Charles presented letters patent to the mayor of Southend to mark its city status.

It was announced the town would receive city status after the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

NINTCHDBPICT000715615037-1 Credit: Getty

When will Prince Louis be christened?

Traditionally, a royal baby is christened two to three months after their birth – and this is also the case for Prince Louis.

It has been announced he will be christened on Monday July 9 – and we’re unlikely to see him again before then, according to royal experts.

He will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

The venue is The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace in London, which is where his brother George was christened back in 2013.

Charles addresses Ukraine conflict as he awards Southend city status

Prince Charles today slammed the Ukraine war as he spoke at a ceremony to grant city status to Southend-on-Sea in Essex.

The award comes death of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed at a constituency surgery last year.

The Heir apparent, 73, said “no-one could have given more” than Sir David “for the values which underpin society we share”.

He continued: “Values which appear all the more precious at this present time when we see, more starkly than for many years, the appalling suffering and devastation caused when the path of violence is chosen. What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself.

“We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

Princess Eugenie’s ‘non-regal’ body language

Princess Eugenie has shared a photo promoting her new podcast series for her charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective.

Body language expert Judi James spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk, and analysed the Princess’ body language in the photograph.

Judi said: “There seems to be an emphasis on a non-regal presence here and a more even-handed status approach between the three women who sit with headphones on recording.

“Eugenie looks serious and rather down-to-earth here which is a look that must suit the campaign she is discussing.”

Prince Edward takes on new prestigious role

Prince Edward is taking over a key role held for several years by his late father Prince Philip.

The Early of Wessex has been appointed as the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s next president.

Speaking about taking over from his father, the Earl said: “My father was instrumental in helping to develop Royal Windsor into one of the most prestigious horse shows in the world.

“I am honoured to have been invited to become only the fourth President in the Show’s history and will do all I can to maintain the Show’s reputation throughout the equestrian community and beyond; something my father was passionate about.”

Who did the Queen receive today at Windsor?

On Tuesday the Queen received His Excellency Mr Carles Jordana Madero, who presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Principality of Andorra to the Court of St James's.

He was joined by his wife Soraia Maria Valls Pinilla.

She also received His Excellency Mr Kedella Younous Hamidi, who presented his Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Chad to the Court of St James's.

During the two audiences the Queen wore a green dress with a large brooch and her trademark pearls.

Prince Charles says Queen is a lot better

The Prince of Wales has revealed the Queen is "a lot better now" following her bout of Covid as she carried out virtual events meeting diplomats.

Charles' comment came during a visit to Essex to formally present Southend with the Letters Patent granting it city status following the death of MP Sir David Amess.

Earlier the Queen was photographed hosting virtual audiences with ambassadors for the first time since her Covid diagnosis.

The head of state's recovery seemed to be progressing as she appeared via videolink from her Windsor Castle home to speak to dignitaries at Buckingham Palace after postponing a number of similar engagements last week.

Meghan’s ‘extraordinary’ meeting with Queen before royal exit

A royal commentator has claimed in a documentary that Meghan Markle had a “extraordinary” meeting with the Queen before her and Prince Harry’s bombshell exit from the Royal Family.

The fallout and subsequent events are charted and examined in tonight’s Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy’, in which royal experts like Ashely Pearson discusses Megxit.

In the programme, Ms Pearson describes first meeting Meghan had with Harry’s grandmother, the Queen.

She said: “The meeting went extremely well.

“It actually ran over, which is an extraordinary thing for the way the Queen keeps her schedule.

“Meghan was warmly welcomed. Here she is – articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, elegant — what is not to like?”