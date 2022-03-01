MLB CANCELS some regular season games and postpones Opening Day after players' union rejects 'best and final offer' in labor talks as baseball faces first work stoppage since 1995

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of some regular season games and the postponement of the March 31 Opening Day after the players' union rejected owners' 'best and final offer' to end the sport's lockout on Tuesday.

'My deepest hope is we get an agreement quickly,' Manfred said. 'I'm really disappointed we didn't make an agreement.'

Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most. Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations.

'The calendar dictates that we're not going to be able to play the first two series of the regular season and those games are officially canceled,' Manfred told assembled reporters in Jupiter, Florida on Tuesday. 'We're prepared to continue negotiations.

'We need to regroup and figure out how we're going to move the process forward,' he added.

This marks for the first time MLB has canceled games due to a work stoppage since the strike of 1994-95, which resulted in the cancelation of the 1994 World Series.

MLB made its last offer about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5pm deadline Tuesday. The league previously threatened to cancel opening day on March 31 without a deal by then.

The union convened a call of its player representatives after receiving MLB's offer. Players have repeatedly cautioned that significant differences remained in key economic areas, and MLB's proposal did not close that gap in their eyes.

Noah McMurrain of Boynton Beach, Florida, stands outside Roger Dean Stadium as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach a deal to end the lockout

Baseball is now losing regular season games to a work stoppage for the first time since 1995. Team owners voted to lock the players out when the collective-bargaining agreement (CBA) expired in December, and they have the power to end the work stoppage while negotiations continue, but instead appear ready to cancel regular season games.

'Players, right now, are absolutely livid,' ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan said Tuesday. 'They were hoping, in good faith, to make a deal that would start the season on time and feel like Major League Baseball was never going to make one.'

'Similarly, Major League Baseball looks at the proposals from the players' association and thinks it wasn't serious.'

The ninth work stoppage in baseball history will be the fourth that causes regular season games to be canceled, leaving Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium as quiet in next month as Joker Marchant Stadium and Camelback Park have been during the third straight disrupted spring training.

Baseball’s recent economic trends have favored ownership.

MLB revenue jumped 30 percent from 2015 until 2019, from $8.2 billion annually to $10.7 billion. (The 2020 and 2021 seasons were negatively impacted by the pandemic)

Over that same time, the average salary of MLB players fell from $4.5 million to $4.2 million, while the median salary plummeted from $1.7 million to $1.2 million.

And according to Spotrac.com, 41 percent of the 1,400+ players who carried at least one day in the Majors in 2021 earned less than $1 million.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred was seen practicing his golf swing outside of labor talks with the players' union on Tuesday in what could be an ominous sign ahead of Tuesday's self-imposed deadline to save Opening Day

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrives at Roger Dean Stadium as negotiations continue toward a labor deal between Major League Baseball and the players' association on Tuesday

The sides made progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday, then exchanged new offers Tuesday, which were obtained DailyMail.com and The Associated Press.

— MLB proposed raising the luxury tax threshold from $210 million to $220 million in each of the next three seasons, $224 million in 2025 and $230 in 2026 — unchanged from its prior offer. Players asked for $238 million this year, $244 million in 2023, $250 million in 2024, $256 million in 2025 and $263 in 2026.

— MLB increased its offer for a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players from $25 million to $30 million, and the union dropped from $115 million to $85 million for this year, with $5 million yearly increases.

— MLB proposed raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $700,000 this year, up from its previous offer of $675,000, and included increases of $10,000 annually. The union asked for $725,000 this year, $745,000 in 2023, $765,000 in 2024 and increases for 2025 and 2026 based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners.

— MLB offered to have the five top picks in the amateur draft determined by a lottery.

— MLB would expand the postseason to 12 teams, the figure the union prefers to management's original request for 14.

Bruce Meyer, chief union negotiator, left, and Tony Clark, executive director of the players association, right, arrive at Roger Dean Stadium as negotiations continue toward a labor deal

MLB LOCKOUT BACKGROUND INFO

(Source: CBS Sports)

'We thought there was a path to a deal last night and that both sides were closing in on the major issues,' an MLB official said before the last offer was transmitted to the union, speaking on the condition he not be identified by name. 'They couldn't make us a CBT proposal (competitive balance tax) last night, so we agreed to extend the deadline to exhaust every option.

'The MLBPA had a decidedly different tone today and made proposals inconsistent with the prior discussions. We will be making our best offer before the 5 p.m. deadline.'

Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller were present for talks, the ninth straight day of bargaining and the 90th day of the lockout.

Manfred had said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled on March 31.

The union said it didn't necessarily agree to the timeframe.

The sides agreed Monday, subject to an overall deal, to expand the postseason from 10 to 12 teams, rather than the 14 MLB had hoped for.

The union believed there was an understanding on luxury tax rates, which management had been proposing to substantially steepen while eliminating higher penalties for recidivist high spenders.

Players' latest proposals contemplated giving up on expanding salary arbitration from the top 22 to 35 percent by service time of the players with at least two seasons of service and less than three, but only if MLB agreed to other union proposals.

Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

New York Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner walks through Roger Dean Stadium as Major League Baseball negotiations continue

Players took the stance that MLB's figures were insufficient. Their start figures going into Tuesday were $245 million for the threshold, $115 million for the bonus pool and $775,000 for the minimum.

Emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other's bottom line. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: 'Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill'

Players' latest proposals contemplated giving up on expanding salary arbitration from the top 22 to 35 percent by service time of the players with at least two seasons of service and less than three.

Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball's ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995 — already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.

Not since August 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20pm but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45am.

Emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other's bottom line. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: 'Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill.'

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, who attended negotiations last week, tweeted: 'Players are used to their 'threats.' Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don't want to play. It's sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and 'future' of our amazing sport.'

MLB would likely be unable to prevent players from signing contracts overseas as negotiations continue because the lockout was imposed by the league.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared a work-stoppage guide provided to agents.

'Can locked out players play in foreign leagues like Japan (NPB), Korea (KBO), etc?' read the question.

'YES,' the guide explained. 'The PA [Players Association] would challenge any attempts by MLB to interfere with Players who choose to participate in a foreign league during a lockout. During the 2004-05 work stoppage, a large number of NHL Players chose to play internationally.'

Nearly 400 NHL players signed overseas during the 2004-05 lockout, which cost the league that entire season.

Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball's ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995 — already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.