ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks Announcer Voices Frustrations with TNT

By Pat Benson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUnaO_0eSiwp9A00

Bob Rathbun has served as the face and voice of the Atlanta Hawks for the last quarter-century. He is universally beloved in the city and always reciprocates the feeling towards friends and strangers alike.

In addition to being talented, Rathbun knows his hoops. He regularly spots mistakes that players, coaches, and referees make before they even notice what happened. So, needless to say, when Rathbun speaks, we all listen.

As you can see in the Tweet above, Rathbun made it clear to fans who were wanting to know why they wouldn't get to see or hear from him or his broadcasting partner Dominique Wilkins during the Hawks game against the Boston Celtics.

Just so there is no confusion, Rathbun and Wilkins broadcast for Bally Sports, which is affiliated with Fox Sports. If you aren't in Atlanta, this may seem like a petty quibble. But we can assure you that Hawks fans want to hear the game called by their beloved broadcasters. Not just Rathbun and Wilkins, but the entire Bally Sports team.

Luckily, we get to hear the Rathbun's acerbic sense of humor and Wilkins' deep laughter again on Thursday night when the Hawks host the Bulls. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Comments / 1

Related
Complex

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Calls Out Skip Bayless for Criticizing the Laker

Russell Westbrook’s wife isn’t biting her tongue. On Friday night, Nina Westbrook took to social media to accuse Skip Bayless of blocking her on Twitter. The licensed therapist and former UCLA basketball player was seemingly confused over the move, as she believed it was Bayless who was always on the offensive and constantly trashing her husband.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson has harsh words for Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is the latest member to join the cast of the Hollywood series “Everybody Hates Russ.”. The retired Los Angeles Lakers great appeared Saturday on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” and tore into Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. “Quit battling the press,” Johnson advised Westbrook, per Harrison Faigen...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Wilkins
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Fox Sports#Announcer#The Atlanta Hawks#The Boston Celtics#Bally Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Ex-NBA player admits Tatum reminds him of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum gave arguably the best performance of his career Sunday afternoon, outdueling the NBA's best player in Kevin Durant and leading the C's to a 126-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. Tatum dropped 54 points -- tying Larry Bird for the most 50-point...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

54K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy