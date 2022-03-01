ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets hope third time is a charm versus Los Angeles Clippers

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Maybe the third time will be the charm for the Houston Rockets as they prepare to take on the Clippers for the third time in less than two weeks. The Rockets were lost 142-111 on Feb. 17 in Los Angeles before coming up one point short in Sunday’s 99-98 loss at Toyota Center.

“I think our defense was much better this time around,” Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate said after Tuesday’s home shootaround. “We played a competitive game. We were right there. We have to make a couple of more adjustments, and I feel like today will be a winnable game.”

Tate, who is averaging 16.5 points per game in the last two meetings against the Clippers, doesn’t believe playing a team so many times in such a short period matters in the totality of the season:

We play so many games. It is definitely easy to prepare for because when you see an opponent two days ago, the scouting report really doesn’t change. Other than that, it is just so many games back-to-back that you don’t even know what day of the week it is.

Some might think Tate may have been speaking figuratively about not knowing what day it was. But as he walked away from the microphone, he stopped and asked reporters for the day of the week.

One bright spot Houston can take into Tuesday’s game is an assist-to-turnover ratio that worked in their favor lately. On Sunday, the Rockets recorded 26 assists while giving the ball up seven times. Most of the credit can be given to veteran point guard Dennis Schröder, who started with Kevin Porter Jr. out nursing a sprained ankle.

“I am a competitive guy, and I want to win every game,” said Schröder, who finished two rebounds short of his first career triple double. “We shared the ball, and even the last couple of games, the ball is moving.”

Houston (15-45) enters Tuesday’s game at Toyota Center with nine straight losses, and it would love to end that skid Tuesday night.

