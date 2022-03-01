ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoE's Saunders says Ukraine impact on rate decisions unclear

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to push Britain's soaring inflation higher, but that it is too soon to determine the impact on monetary policy. A higher peak for inflation - which the BoE has already forecast will exceed 7%...

Michael Saunders
In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
