Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Announces FDA Approval of RELEUKOTM

 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for filgrastim-ayow, a biosimilar referencing Neupogen®. The product will be marketed under the proprietary name...

Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
Reuters

U.S. FDA limits use of GlaxoSmithKline-Vir COVID-19 drug

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotech's (VIR.O) COVID-19 antibody treatment should not be used in places with circulation of variants that are not susceptible to the drug. Vir has said the drug, sotrovimab, retains neutralizing activity against the...
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
CBS News

CDC to update guidelines for immunocompromised Americans

The CDC is expected to update guidelines for Americans with weakened immune systems on Monday. Officials are recommending a shorter wait time to receive a fourth booster dose for those who have received Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They are also advising people who have gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccines to seek two booster doses rather than one. Dr. Mark Kline, the chief physician of Children's Hospital New Orleans, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss this and other developments in the COVID-19 crisis.
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
KSDK

FDA adds another COVID-19 test to 'do not use' list

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a "do not use" warning for another COVID-19 test, saying it has not been authorized for use in the U.S. and could provide false results. It's at least the third such warning issued for coronavirus tests this year. The warning is for the...
scitechdaily.com

Human Spinal Cord Implants: Breakthrough May Enable People With Paralysis To Walk Again

In world-first, Tel Aviv University researchers engineer human spinal cord implants for treating paralysis. The researchers from Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology engineered functional human spinal cord tissues, from human materials and cells, and implanted them in lab models that featured chronic paralysis, successfully restoring walking abilities in 80% of tests.
PsyPost

Hazardous alcohol consumption associated with lower executive functioning

Hazardous drinking is associated with lower executive functioning, which in turn is associated with heightened alcohol-related problems, according to new research published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. “We were interested in this topic because there is a large range of drinking behaviors, with many people drinking over the recommended maximum...
Benzinga

CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces 2021 Financial Results, Corporate Update

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system (“CNS”), today reported its financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. The company also provided a clinical update of its anti-cancer drug candidates currently in development for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain and CNS cancer. “Operationally 2021 was a terrific year for the company as we established the global framework for building and expanding our potentially pivotal clinical study of Berubicin for the treatment of GBM. Our priority remains focused on advancing Berubicin to bring a meaningful treatment to patients, families and clinicians, who currently have extremely limited and often ineffective treatment options. I am continually impressed by the speed and efficiency with which our small team has executed our Berubicin trial. At the onset of 2022, we completed a $11.5 million private placement, which enables us to continue driving the development of Berubicin this year towards the milestones ahead of us,” said John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. “While staying steadfast in our primary goal of bringing Berubicin to GBM patients, we are also continually evaluating platform opportunities for expansion into additional oncology indications to bolster our pursuit of therapies for patients through developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers. I am very pleased with the progress we’ve made over the past year but am even more so looking forward to what lays ahead for CNS Pharmaceuticals.”
