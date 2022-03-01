Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Announces FDA Approval of RELEUKOTM

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system (“CNS”), today reported its financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. The company also provided a clinical update of its anti-cancer drug candidates currently in development for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain and CNS cancer. “Operationally 2021 was a terrific year for the company as we established the global framework for building and expanding our potentially pivotal clinical study of Berubicin for the treatment of GBM. Our priority remains focused on advancing Berubicin to bring a meaningful treatment to patients, families and clinicians, who currently have extremely limited and often ineffective treatment options. I am continually impressed by the speed and efficiency with which our small team has executed our Berubicin trial. At the onset of 2022, we completed a $11.5 million private placement, which enables us to continue driving the development of Berubicin this year towards the milestones ahead of us,” said John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. “While staying steadfast in our primary goal of bringing Berubicin to GBM patients, we are also continually evaluating platform opportunities for expansion into additional oncology indications to bolster our pursuit of therapies for patients through developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers. I am very pleased with the progress we’ve made over the past year but am even more so looking forward to what lays ahead for CNS Pharmaceuticals.”

