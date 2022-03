RUTLAND (CBS) – When Crystal Doe looks around her Rutland home she sees the beautiful family gatherings and her two sons growing up. “It was a wonderful, wonderful home for a long time,” she said. Last April, Crystal and her husband decided to sell the house and went online to look for a realtor. “I was trying to get a good deal,” Crystal said. And she thought she found one. She said MV Realty of Massachusetts offered the Does cash to list and sell their home. “They just said they do that instead of advertising. To me and my...

RUTLAND, MA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO