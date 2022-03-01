ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Scryb Appoints Former Chief Architect for Cyber.gov in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Former Chief Software Officer for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, Nicolas Chaillan as Special Ad

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Scryb Inc.(CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY)("Scryb'' or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicolas Chaillan1, former Chief Architect for Cyber.gov...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

Inside the Air Force Chief’s Mission for Racial Equity

Days after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020 and protests flared around the world, Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown looked into a camera to talk about the death and the racism questions it raised, in an emotional video titled “Here’s what I’m thinking about.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
MilitaryTimes

Russian jets intercepted on Marine F-35B deployment with UK

ARLINGTON, Virginia — In 2021 Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 joined the British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth on a historic deployment years in the making ― one that showcased the F-35B. During the ship’s nearly eight months at sea, Marines and British pilots with the Joint Squadron 617...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Computer Security#Cyberattack#Cyber Gov#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Rrb Scryb Inc#Scyb#Scyrf#Fse#Eiy#The Company#Dhs#Dod#Special Advisor#Scryb Cybeats
Daily Mail

The $220million U.S. Air Force spy plane roaming the empty skies above Ukraine: How high-tech drone has circled above Russian troops for hours at a time during the standoff with Putin

While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Week

Russian troops in Ukraine are surrendering, sabotaging their own vehicles, Pentagon officials say

Russia's halting progress in its invasion of Ukraine has puzzled Western observers and analysts, but a senior Pentagon official told The New York Times on Tuesday that Russia's forces, plagued by low morale and food and fuel shortages, have suffered mass surrenders and self-sabotage by conscripts who "deliberately punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks, presumably to avoid combat."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Anchorage Daily News

Declassified Afghanistan reports back U.S. commanders who said Biden team was indecisive during crisis

WASHINGTON - Declassified U.S. military analyses of the calamitous exit from Afghanistan detail repeated instances of friction between American troops and diplomats before and during the evacuation, concluding that indecisiveness among Biden administration officials in Washington and initial reluctance to shutter the embassy in Kabul sowed chaos and put the overall mission at “increased risk.”
MILITARY
AFP

Low-profile Russian air force puzzles Western experts

Russia's air force still does not enjoy total superiority in the skies above Ukraine despite its overwhelming numerical advantage, part of the reason for the army's slow progress on the ground, experts say. According to strategic intelligence research service Janes, Russia's air force comprises 132 bombers versus none for Ukraine, 832 fighter jets against 86 for Ukraine, and 358 transport planes against 63 for Kyiv. Other aerial weapons show a similarly crushing asymmetry, except for drones of which Ukraine has 66 and Russia 25. Even though Russia has not engaged its entire air force in the conflict, its forces would still have been expected to rule the Ukrainian air space by now, experts say.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Northrop Grumman Offers Navy a Missile Defense System With Infinite Ammo

"SEWIP" -- the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program -- is a bland-sounding acronym for a U.S. Navy system that doesn't often register on defense investors' radar. But overlooking it could be a mistake. Over the past decade, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has quietly built up a tidy franchise selling SEWIP Block...
MILITARY
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy