Scryb Appoints Former Chief Architect for Cyber.gov in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Former Chief Software Officer for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, Nicolas Chaillan as Special Ad
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Scryb Inc.(CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY)("Scryb'' or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicolas Chaillan1, former Chief Architect for Cyber.gov...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0