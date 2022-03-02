ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom (JWN) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c, FY22 Guidance Beats

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) reported Q4 EPS of $1.23, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate...

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Costco delivers strong quarter, eyes higher membership fees

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) impressed again with comparable sales growth of 11.1% in Q4 excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations to easily beat the consensus mark estimate of 8.74%. Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating on Costco (COST) following the report. Analyst Edward Kelly: "While sales were generally...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

EnPro Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23, revenue of $280.8M beats by $27.03M; initiates FY22 guidance

EnPro press release (NYSE:NPO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23. Revenue of $280.8M (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $27.03M. Introducing guidance for 2022: revenue growth in the low double-digit range vs. estimated growth of 11.31% Y/Y, adjusted EBITDA of $263 million to $275 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $6.70 to $7.25 vs. consensus of $6.22.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dollar Tree has an average price target of $173.8 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $162.00.
DETROIT, MI
Seekingalpha.com

Foot Locker ratings are slashed by analysts in reaction to Nike development

Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Underweight from Equal-weight following the long-term strategy update from the retailer, which the firm thinks impairs the long-term cash generation potential. Analyst Kimberly Greenberge noted that Foot Locker (FL) announced a long-term strategy shift to diversify its merchandise and vendor...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Duke Energy

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Duke Energy. The company has an average price target of $104.62 with a high of $113.00 and a low of $68.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Best Buy, Kroger, Burlington and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Best Buy — The retail stock jumped 8% after the company announced it was raising its quarterly dividend by 26%. The move comes despite Best Buy reporting adjusted earnings just matching the Refinitiv consensus estimate. Kroger — The grocery chain...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Funko Shares Jump On Q4 Beat, Solid FY22 Guidance

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 48% year-on-year, to $336.27 million, beating the consensus of $272.49 million. Sales in the U.S. rose 47% to $252.9 million, Europe grew 59% to $64 million, and other International sales gained 32% to $19.4 million. The direct-to-consumer sales jumped by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Reports $16 Million Q4 Net Loss

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. reported net sales for the fourth quarter dipped 3 percent to $4.5 billion compared to 2019 on store closures and divestitures. In a Nutshell: Gap Inc., with a portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Thursday that fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected in the low single-digit range versus fiscal year 2021, with first quarter net sales forecast to be down mid to high-single digits versus the first quarter of 2021. The company projected diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock surges after results, outlook top Street view

Duolingo Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the language-learning platform’s quarterly results and forecast exceeded Wall Street expectations. shares surged 15% after hours, following a 7.3% loss in the regular session to close at $71.38, or 30% below their initial public offering price in July. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Fulcrum Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fulcrum Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $833.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Marvell Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marvell Technology beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $545.18 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

