Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Misses Q4 EPS by 9c

Weber presents itself as the leading outdoor cooking company in the global outdoor cooking market. Weber Inc. (WEBR) reported strong momentum in the last quarterly report. Management announced specific actions to modify its manufacturing and transportation operations to fight incoming inflation. In my view, if Weber opens new hubs like the new manufacturing facility in Europe, and acquires more competitors, I would expect sales to trend north. Under my best-case scenario, I believe that the company could reach a target price of $30. I obviously see some risks, but in my view, the upside potential appears more significant than the downside risk.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO