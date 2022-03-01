ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) receives FDA feedback that the current SIENDO study top-line results are unlikely to support an sNDA approval

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today provided an update on its discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its...

Seeking Alpha

Zai Lab's repotrectinib for lung cancer subtype gets breakthrough therapy tag in China

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) said the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation to repotrectinib for treating patients with ROS1-positive metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not been treated with a ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). The designation was backed by initial data...
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
PsyPost

Hazardous alcohol consumption associated with lower executive functioning

Hazardous drinking is associated with lower executive functioning, which in turn is associated with heightened alcohol-related problems, according to new research published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. “We were interested in this topic because there is a large range of drinking behaviors, with many people drinking over the recommended maximum...
technologynetworks.com

Effective Diagnostics for Liver Disease Are Urgently Needed

The following article is an opinion piece written by Dr. Tram Tran. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. Due to the increasing incidence of diabetes, obesity and metabolic disease in the United...
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
CBS News

CDC to update guidelines for immunocompromised Americans

The CDC is expected to update guidelines for Americans with weakened immune systems on Monday. Officials are recommending a shorter wait time to receive a fourth booster dose for those who have received Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They are also advising people who have gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccines to seek two booster doses rather than one. Dr. Mark Kline, the chief physician of Children's Hospital New Orleans, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss this and other developments in the COVID-19 crisis.
Seekingalpha.com

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) CEO Tony Coles on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2022 8:00 AM ET. Matthew Calistri - Vice President of Investor Relations. Tony Coles - Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer. Ray Sanchez - Chief Medical Officer. John Renger - Chief Scientific Officer. Mark Bodenrader - Interim Chief Financial...
Seekingalpha.com

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) CEO Jonathan Drachman on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Julie Rathbun - Communications, Investor Relations. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for Neoleukin Therapeutics Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the conclusion of the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded.
