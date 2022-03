Russell Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, and it sounds like he took full advantage of it before he was traded to the Denver Broncos. Several teams tried to acquire Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. The Philadelphia Eagles were one of them, but apparently Wilson was not interested. Jake Heaps of Seattle Sports 710 said during a Tuesday appearance night on “Broncos Country Tonight” that the Eagles made an offer for Wilson during the Scouting Combine last week. It’s unclear if the offer was better than Denver’s, but Wilson informed the Seahawks that he would not waive his no-trade clause for Philly.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO