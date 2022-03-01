‘Six’ to launch additional North American tour

The Weeknd has unveiled the official tour dates for his long-postponed North American After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which is set to kick off this summer. The chart-topper’s first-ever stadium tour begins on July 8 with a hometown show at Toronto’s Rogers Centre before heading to 17 additional destinations including New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Boston, Las Vegas and San Francisco, with a final stop at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on September 2. Dates for Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East will be announced in the coming weeks.
