Why Oleksandr Zinchenko Has Been Named Manchester City Captain for FA Cup Clash With Peterborough

Manchester City travel to the Cambridgeshire to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for a third successive season ahead of a derby meeting with Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has named an incredibly strong team to face the Championship side, with Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden coming in amongst six changes made to the lineup from Manchester City's narrow victory over Everton at the weekend.

Ahead of the 19:15 [UK] kick-off at the Weston Homes Stadium, the Premier League champions have announced that Oleksandr Zinchenko will captain the visitors against Grant McCann's men, as reported previously by Mike Minay.

Speaking to ITV ahead of kick-off, Guardiola said: "Our captain (Fernandinho) decided to give the captain's armband to him (Oleksandr Zinchenko), to show how important the situation (in Ukraine) is. All of the club is behind this gesture, behind our captain, to represent his country."

Zinchenko, who signed for Manchester City for a fee in the region of £1.7 million in 2016, is set to feature for the Sky Blues for the first time since Russia invaded his home country of Ukraine last week.

Jordan Elgott further revealed earlier on Tuesday that Peterborough captain Frankie Kent and Oleksandr Zinchenko would hold a Ukrainian flag ahead of kick-off as a strong gesture of support to the east European nation.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Zinchenko would start for Manchester City on Tuesday after being an unused substitute at Goodison Park on Saturday.

"I think it will be good for him (Zinchenko) to play and show the reason why he’s here," the 51-year-old said ahead of the FA Cup tie.

