SHOULD PARENTS SEE WHAT THEIR KIDS ARE BEING TAUGHT? There is a bill that would require teachers to post their materials and sources lists online in Colorado. I totally get why this is a seemingly large hurdle for teachers, but as we move to more online based learning I think it gets WAY easier. However the bill will die because Democrats have been pretty consistent in letting us know they don't care what parents think when it comes to schools. Read more here. The Denver Gazette has an editorial urging passage of the bill here. Frankly from a purely political standpoint I hope they kill it. That would be an epic campaign ad.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO