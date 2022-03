For over a year now, Erika Jayne has been entangled in the legal woes surrounding her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, who is accused of embezzlement and fraud. So much so that prosecutors have claimed in the past that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was liable for up to $25 million of misappropriated funds originally meant for Girardi’s clients at his law firm. Yet, Erika Jayne has since been dismissed from one of the various lawsuits leveled by victims in the situation – and she shared why she thinks she was implicated in the first place.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO