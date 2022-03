Love him or hate him, Colby Covington is an incredible fighter and he proved that yet again in the UFC 272 main event. Taking on former friend turned bitter rival Jorge Masvidal on Saturday night, Covington depended on his wrestling to pour on the punishment round after round to secure a lopsided decision win after five rounds. Covington earned a unanimous decision with the scorecards all in his favor as the judges gave him the fight 50-44, 50-45 and 49-46.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO