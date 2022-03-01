Here's what Dolphins fans need to know about the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The Miami Dolphins join the rest of the NFL world this week in Indianapolis, Indiana to meet and watch some of football’s most talented players, as they prepare for the NFL draft.

While some of the more interesting parts of the week of the combine will be taking place in meeting rooms and behind closed doors, fans and analysts alike will spend time watching prospects run drills and work out in front of the decision-makers for all 32 teams.

Here’s all the important information that fans should know going into the week, including how to watch the drills and when Dolphins representatives will be speaking.

How to watch player workouts:

When: Workouts start on Thursday, March 3 and run through Sunday, March 6.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Drill schedule:

Q uarterbacks, tight ends and receivers will participate on Thursday, March 3. NFL Network will bring coverage from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

will participate on Thursday, March 3. NFL Network will bring coverage from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Running backs, offensive linemen, and specialists will participate on Friday, March 4. NFL Network will bring coverage from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

will participate on Friday, March 4. NFL Network will bring coverage from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. D efensive linemen and linebackers will participate on Saturday, March 5. NFL Network will bring coverage from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

will participate on Saturday, March 5. NFL Network will bring coverage from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Defensive backs will participate on Sunday, March 6. Coverage will last from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Dolphins media availability:

At this point, McDaniel is the only one expected to speak to the media at the combine, and he plans to do so Wednesday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

There is a chance, however, that Grier takes some questions at some point during the week.

What drills can fans expect to see:

What will all be watching? Well, a series of drills that will be led by coaches and scouts as well as some general tests of athleticism. Here’s a description of the events from the NFL combine:

40-yard dash The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It’s kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It’s all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.

Bench press

The bench press is a test of strength — 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.

Vertical jump

The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.

Broad jump

The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete’s lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.

3 cone drill

The 3 cone drill tests an athlete’s ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.

Shuttle run