9 takeaways from Bills coach Sean McDermott at the combine

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott held his annual press conference from the scouting combine. The 2022 edition of the event is getting underway this week and McDermott met with reporters on Tuesday.

With that, here are nine takeaways from McDermott’s presser at the 2022 NFL scouting combine:

Thoughts on Joe Brady

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

McDermott had some pretty standard things to say about the team’s new quarterbacks coach, Joe Brady.

Brady is still an interesting hire as he and McDermott really did not have any prior experience with each other. Regardless, there’s still confidence in his new QBs coach from McDermott:

“You watch what he did at LSU. I knew his name coming through the ranks, what he did at William & Mary,” McDermott said, referencing his alma mater he shares with Brady. “You’re talking about, by all accounts, a smart guy that works hard.”

Thoughts on Ken Dorsey and maybe ... the Packers?

Bills passing coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

One of McDermott’s most interesting notes during his brief chat was about the promotion of Ken Dorsey. The Bills’ new offensive coordinator had a huge backing from quarterback Josh Allen earlier this offseason.

McDermott said even before Dorsey’s official promotion, Allen would have a say in the hiring process.

At the combine, McDermott reassured us Allen did, but it does read like the Bills coach wanted Allen to be involved so nothing like the current Green Bay Packers-Aaron Rodgers saga happens in Buffalo. McDermott didn’t even really hide it all that much.

“More than anything, I wanted Josh (Allen) to be comfortable. We’ve had success on offense, on the offensive side,” McDermott said.” Having Josh’s approval on that, I think, is big. You try to get a feel for the landscape of the NFL and where things like this take a turn for the worst. And wanting to do it the right way was big for me and Brandon (Beane), so Josh being involved in this decision gives him some ownership.”

Goodbye, Mitch

Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

From the way McDermott talked about backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, it sounded as if he had signed with another team. Trubisky is a pending free agent and will test the market in a few weeks to see if another club will give him a chance to start.

Because of that, many think he’ll be one-and-done in Buffalo. McDermott clearly indicated that’s likely to be true.

“Really enjoyed our time with Mitch. Class act,” McDermott said. “When given the opportunity to play, whether it was the preseason or regular season, he did a phenomenal job. Command of the playbook. He’s– I think it’s unrealistic to think we’re going to have him back.”

McDermott was also very complimentary of Trubisky handling a backup role after starting the first few years of his career with the Chicago Bears.

Hangin' with Josh

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bills have accepted that Trubisky could be gone, they will clearly take the search for his replacement seriously based on McDermott’s comments. The coach said it’s important to find someone who can work well with Allen, both on and off the field.

“You want to find the right pieces that fit with Josh. Even though we know who Josh is and Josh is older and more experienced now, that dynamic in that room with the coach and also the other players in that room is critical,” McDermott said.

“Really they work together and Josh goes out and executes,” McDermott added. “A big part of that is the chemistry in the room.”

Reading between the lines, McDermott sounds like he could be in the market for a player-coach type of addition like Davis Webb. Webb signed with the New York Giants earlier this offseason.

Will always love the combine

Bills head coach Sean McDermott Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are at the scouting combine. Not everyone attends. Even the defending champion Los Angeles Rams won’t be there.

Do not count McDermott as someone who does not love going to the scouting combine each year.

“I do. I think there’s a lot of value in coming here,” McDermott said. “We haven’t gotten to where we want to get to [as a team] and I can tell you that when we do, I’m still going to come here. I feel like this is an important part of the process.”

Expect more Gabe

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis

McDermott is officially a Gabe Davis lover. Who isn’t? But the coach sounds like the offense will be relying on Davis more in 2022 after his record-setting postseason.

“Real excited. Gabe’s going into his third season and he’s our type of guy,” McDermott said. “He’s a player that in Year 2 – really, in Year 1 – I’ll back up – had a good season. He came back and followed it up in Year 2 which is not easy to do.

“I’m looking forward to when he comes back in Year 3. He’s quickly becoming one of our leaders in the locker room at such as young age which is really unique.”

This also could mean Emmanuel Sanders is not re-signed. Or at least if he is, it will be in more of a depth role. The truly telling part is the mentioning of Davis as a team leader.

Devin's time?

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) . (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Bills can stand to add a running back to their backfield. However, Devin Singletary got a pretty decent nod of confidence from McDermott at the combine.

For context, here’s the full quote from McDermott on Singletary’s 2021 season so you can be the judge:

“Yeah I mean everyone wants to know who is the lead back, right? Well at the end of the day, I thought that Devin did a phenomenal job. Again, a young player that continues to earn everything he gets. I thought his determination and the way he ran the ball in the back half of the season, let’s say the back six games, really, I thought, energized our offense and gave us an identity and some great momentum, some great energy in certain games, in particular. Really happy with the way he performed last season and looking forward to another strong year from him moving forward.”

Why Kromer?

Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer . (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Aaron Kromer takes over for Bobby Johnson as the Bills’ offensive line coach in 2022. Kromer comes to Buffalo (again) with the off-field issues attached to him.

Overriding those things for McDermott were Kromer’s track record as a coach and the desire to protect Allen better. That reigned supreme for the coach.

“I feel good about Aaron in terms of the level he’s coached at as an offensive line coach. A big emphasis for us is protecting our quarterback back – and you guys know why, I don’t have to tell you why.”

Dodges the Farwell question

Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell (left) Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

McDermott gave an electric answer to why the team and former special teams coach Heath Farwell parted. It came after the botched kickoff in the postseason against the Kansas City Chiefs, which led to the 13 seconds Bills fans would rather forget.

Asked what happened with Farwell, McDermott almost ignored the question. He made it sound like Farwell left and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on his own accord.

That could have some truth to it, but McDermott could have cleared the air on that much more than he did:

“Happy for Heath. Found a situation that worked with him. I love Matt Smiley and whenever we can promote from within, we’re going to do that. Very confident in his abilities.”

McDermott added that Farwell’s replacement, Matt Smiley, “earned it.” He previously was Buffalo’s assistant special teams coach.