3 Must-Try Caribbean Cocktails

Whitewashed villas inspired by the Greek island Mykonos line the white sand beaches of Rendezvous Bay in Anguilla, their Mediterranean-style minimalist architecture a perfect complement to the ombre azure waters of the Caribbean. Built in the late 1990s as the Resorts & Residences by CuisinArt, the property has been reimagined and recently made its debut as the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club. It’s an idyllic spot for this 178-suite resort, spanning over 300 acres with lush tropical gardens, multiple eateries, the 27,000-square-foot Sorana spa, and the only golf course on the island, a Greg Norman Design.
