Ogallala wins Subdistrict, but Cardinals, Mustangs also advanced

Ansley/Litchfield and Mullen will each try to qualify for the boys state basketball tournament tonight as they play in district finals. Ansley/Litchfield will face North Platte St. Pat’s for the D1-1 district championship at Cozad High School. The Spartans advanced through the D2-8 sub district tournament with wins over Pleasanton (67-63) and SEM (60-55 OT). A/L is 17-7 and has three players averaging in double figures led by Caden Holm (13 ppg), Calvin Finley (11 ppg), and Leyton Rohde (10.9 ppg). St. Pat’s is the top seed in Class D1 coming out of sub districts. The Irish are 22-2 this season and advanced to the district finals by claiming the D1-10 sub district title with wins over South Loup and Anselmo-Merna. St. Pat’s is led by senior Jack Heiss who just eclipsed the 1,500 point total for his career. The two teams last played each other in the opening round of last year’s boys state tournament with St. Pat’s coming out on top 59-47. Tonight’s game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 from Cozad High School. The game will be broadcast live on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com.

LITCHFIELD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO