Ogallala wins Subdistrict, but Cardinals, Mustangs also advanced
Ogallala hit nine 3-pointers and limited Chadron to just six points in the fourth quarter while winning the Class C1-12 Subdistrict semifinal game 60-47 last Wednesday night in Gordon. The Indians also defeated Gordon-Rushville by a similar score, 60-49, on Thursday night to win the Subdistrict championship. All three...
LINCOLN, Neb. — The NSAA released the brackets for Classes A through D2 Wednesday, officially setting up start times and locations for every game throughout the girls basketball state tournaments. First round games for classes A, C1, and D2 will be played on Monday, March 7, while first round...
Ansley/Litchfield and Mullen will each try to qualify for the boys state basketball tournament tonight as they play in district finals. Ansley/Litchfield will face North Platte St. Pat’s for the D1-1 district championship at Cozad High School. The Spartans advanced through the D2-8 sub district tournament with wins over Pleasanton (67-63) and SEM (60-55 OT). A/L is 17-7 and has three players averaging in double figures led by Caden Holm (13 ppg), Calvin Finley (11 ppg), and Leyton Rohde (10.9 ppg). St. Pat’s is the top seed in Class D1 coming out of sub districts. The Irish are 22-2 this season and advanced to the district finals by claiming the D1-10 sub district title with wins over South Loup and Anselmo-Merna. St. Pat’s is led by senior Jack Heiss who just eclipsed the 1,500 point total for his career. The two teams last played each other in the opening round of last year’s boys state tournament with St. Pat’s coming out on top 59-47. Tonight’s game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 from Cozad High School. The game will be broadcast live on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com.
HALLSVILLE – Jefferson’s Kenneth Ross dropped 23 points to lead his Bulldogs to a 57-47 win over the Waskom Wildcats in the 3A Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday night at Hallsville High School. The Bulldogs advance with an overall record of 25-10 while Waskom’s season comes to an end with...
LEMMON, S.D. – Basketball is a team sport. It takes five players working together to win games. For one South Dakota team, this season was more than a team effort. For them, it was more of a sibling sorority. This sister act is good news, not because of their...
MISSOULA — Success on the road has proven elusive for the Montana women's basketball team and the trend continued Wednesday night at Northern Colorado. The Lady Griz led by 12 points late in the third quarter but faded down the stretch in a 72-64 overtime loss in front of a sparse crowd in Greeley. Montana fell to 11-8 in Big Sky Conference play and 18-10 overall and has lost four of its last five road games.
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 12 Shelton boys basketball took on fifth-seed Medicine Valley at a neutral site in Lexington in the District D2-5 final on Tuesday. The Bulldogs claimed an upset victory to advance to the State tournament with a 59-48 win.
University of Tennessee signee BJ Edwards scored 23 points to lead Knoxville Catholic to a 63-55 victory over previously unbeaten Brentwood Academy in the semifinals of the Division-II AA state basketball championships.
AXTELL, Neb. — GICC and Burwell led the charge for those punching their ticket to state, as both the Crusaders and Longhorns are both headed back to Lincoln. GICC took care of business against Heartland, winning 61-41, while Burwell defeated Blue Hill in a neutral site game in St. Paul, 57-50.
OLSH (21-4) Coach: Don Eckerle. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The Chargers started the season 4-4 but have won 16 straight games since falling to Neshannock, 60-34, on Jan. 3. … OLSH and Neshannock shared the Section 1 title with 11-1 records and split their season series. … OLSH reached the finals after rolling past No. 16 Frazier, 53-13, in the first round and No. 9 Apollo-Ridge, 70-28, in the quarterfinals and edging No. 5 Seton LaSalle, 50-45, in the semifinals. … The Chargers are led by junior guard Kyleigh Nagy and senior guard/forward Emily Schuck. Nagy had 24 points in the semifinals. The team returned a veteran nucleus of seven seniors and eight juniors after finishing 13-6 and reaching the WPIAL quarterfinals in 2021. … The Chargers won the 2019 title in Class 2A, the same year Neshannock won in Class 3A. … Coach Don Eckerle has more than 300 wins in 18 seasons at OLSH.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s deja vu for the Americas and Chapin boys basketball programs. A year ago, the Trail Blazers and Huskies advanced to the Sweet 16 of the UIL Playoffs, Americas in Class 6A and Chapin in Class 5A. One year later, both programs will be in the exact same spot come […]
BILLINGS- A late 10-0 run in the fourth quarter by Big Timber allowed the Sheepherders to hold off Red Lodge and advance to the Southern B semifinals. Red Lodge and Big Timber was tied at 53 midway through the fourth quarter. Herders rallied off that 10-0 run to make it 63-53 and knocked down free throws to secure the win. Sheepherders advance to play Colstrip in the semifinals. Red Lodge will play Huntley Project on Friday.
Hay Springs couldn’t overcome a rough first half and ended their season with a 55-40 loss to Hyannis in the D2-3 district championship game on Tuesday night. Unforced turnovers and missed layups allowed the Longhorns to jump out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and head to a 33-13 halftime advantage.
The Big Horn Boys Basketball team limited defending 2A State Champ to 8 of 37 shooting from the field (21.6%), and allowed only 5 points in the first half (1 in second quarter), as the Rams would win 41-23, in the first round of the 2022 2A State Tournament. BH...
Chadron saw their season come to an end on Monday night as they lost to Ogallala in the C1-3 district championship game 77-37 to Kearney Catholic. The Cardinals and Stars traded shots early as the game got out to an 8-8 tie, but it was all Kearney Catholic after that as they ended the quarter on a 15-5 run.
River Johnston scored a game-high 21 points, but the North Platte boys basketball team fell to Millard South 58-42 Monday in the first round of the A-2 District tournament in North Platte. The Bulldogs end their season at 13-9. “We knew we were going to have a tougher opponent today,”...
The 2022 Wyoming High School Alpine Skiing State Championships will be on March 4 and 5 in Jackson. Snow King Mountain Resort will again be the site of this year’s championship races on Friday and Saturday. There are champions back to defend a title on the boys' side, but...
BILLINGS- Colstrip made the final run on Thursday afternoon, pulling away from Huntley Project to win 85-59. Fillies went on a 19-2 run in the fourth quarter to win by 26 points. Although it sounds like a blowout, for three quarters the game was back and forth. Colstrip never trailed in the game, but the Red Devils refused to go away for three quarters. The closest Huntley Project got was a three-point deficit midway through the third quarter.
