TL Network Canada Adds 47 Agencies In 2021

Austinites will be able to go to Canada's greenest city in a nonstop flight from the Austin airport starting this summer.Air Canada will begin offering direct flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Vancouver, Canada on June 1. A destination for mountains, beaches and parks, Vancouver's airport is also a hub for trans-Pacific travel, including nonstop flights to China.Flights will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays taking off at 3:45 p.m. outbound and 8:40 a.m. inbound. There will be 169 seats on each flight, including 16 business class seats. Tickets can be booked today.Air Canada resumed travel last fall with one other direct flight to Toronto from Austin. “Connecting Austinites to cities like Vancouver creates a stronger link between our growing City and the world," said Gina Fiandaca, assistant city manager of the SD23 Mobility Outcome.
