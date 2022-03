U.S. travelers dreaming of a summer vacation sipping wine in Tuscany or driving Iceland’s Diamond Circle now have easier access to cheap flights to Europe, thanks to a new low-cost Icelandic airline. Budget carrier Play is set to launch service this year out of four U.S. airports to Reykjavik and on to 22 European destinations. The new airline will start its first U.S. routes out of Baltimore-Washington airport in April, followed by Boston Logan in May, Stewart International in New York’s Hudson Valley in June, and Orlando in October.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO