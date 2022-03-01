Just a Kid at Heart: For better or worse

When asked what he would like to see that he hadn’t already seen in his 98 years, retired WWII Veteran, Dr. William Hatt, wanted to get up close and personal to a zebra and a giraffe. For many, this might be a difficult wish to grant, but not here in Bradenton, Florida. It just so happens that Manatee County is home to the The Rye Road Giraffes. In fact, I was fortunate enough to write a story about the incredible Landkas-Coronas family and the animals who have made their home at this sanctuary for over thirty-five years. It so happens that they have two resident Zebras and, of course, the infamous Melman, the Giraffe. Community Outreach is something the family strongly believes in and they couldn’t be more accommodating!

BRADENTON, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO