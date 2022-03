Faker stands as the most reputable League of Legends player of all time. Even if the esport continued for decades, it’s highly unlikely that another will ever contest him for that title. The living legend won 3 League of Legends World Championships, a reputation most cannot even dream of. This year marks his tenth year playing professionally in League of Legends. And despite a career that spans almost twice as long as most other competitive esports players, Faker more than holds his own.

