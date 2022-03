JMannion@Geniecast.com (Available for Interview) Sarah Landa Promoted to Director of Talent & Content of Geniecast. St. Louis, Mo. - Feb. 22, 2022 - Geniecast, one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Midwest Companies and a nationally recognized virtual experience company known for live, hybrid, and virtual event production with top thought leaders and speakers, has promoted Sarah Landa to Director of Talent & Content. Landa joined Geniecast in 2018 and brings over twenty years of experience in on-camera talent development and casting. She is responsible for evaluating and reviewing the ongoing status of content (Genies & Program offerings), recruiting & onboarding, new innovative content and will serve as the voice of the "Genies."

