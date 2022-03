A lot has happened the last several years that would deflate even the most self-assured. We've all taken on a lot of new responsibilities, faced the unknown, confronted sickness and grief, and all while staying home with all our people 24/7. So as the world begins to open up, it's totally normal to feel a little apprehensive and unsure. For many of us, it's time to trade in the pajamas and dust off that old workwear and remember just how complicated our morning routine used to be. But with each new social interaction, each new step out the door, and each and every new normal, you will slowly gain your confidence back again in the world around you.

