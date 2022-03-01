ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Oklahoma SP Chazz Martinez Earns National Honors

By Josh Callaway
 6 days ago

It has been a very fruitful week for Oklahoma left-handed pitcher Chazz Martinez.

After his dominant 14-strikeout performance against Northwestern State on Sunday, Martinez has been selected as the Dick Howser Trophy National Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

This comes just one day after Martinez earned Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors as well as a selection as one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week.

Martinez’s 14 strikeouts against the Demons were the most by a Sooners pitcher since Levi Prater had 15 against Missouri State back in 2019.

In the second and third innings, Martinez fanned six consecutive batters becoming the first OU pitcher to accomplish that feat since Jake Irvin did it against Oklahoma State in 2018.

So far this season, in two starts, the JUCO transfer has struck out 19 batters in his 11.2 innings of work allowing just seven hits and no earned runs.

His next start will be his most challenging, however, as he sets to face the juggernaut offense of No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday in the finale of Oklahoma’s three games in Houston as part of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

The Sooners will begin action at Minute Maid Park against No. 8 LSU on Friday at 3 p.m. before battling No. 23 UCLA the following day at 11 a.m.

