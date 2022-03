A Republican House candidate claimed Saturday that college education turns young people into “radical, leftist, hating-America atheists.”. “We know how important the youth are to our future because you can raise them the right way. You can work your butts off every day to put food on the table, send them off to college, and then what ends up happening?” said Christian Collins, a Republican candidate for Texas’ 8th Congressional district, at a rally just north of Houston at the Grace Woodlands church.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO