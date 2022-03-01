News On What Will Kick Off Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0

Becky Lynch took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she had suffered a fractured voice box following a WWE Live Event in Allentown, PA on Sunday. Lynch took part in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Belair, the latter of whom she blamed for the injury. Lynch wrote, "Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can't keep me down that easily. I'll be coming for her next week. You can't spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!"

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO