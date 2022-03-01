ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

News On What Will Kick Off Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from Pwinsider, the tag-team match featuring Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs....

www.ewrestlingnews.com

PWMania

Latest News On Steve Austin’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has reportedly been discussed for WWE WrestleMania 38 which would be Austin’s first match since 2003 if it happens. In an update on Austin’s status for the event, it’s believed that he hasn’t agreed to doing an actual match up...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Signs AEW Contract At Revolution

Revolution is one of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest shows of the year, and leading up to the show it was rumored that a familiar face could be debuting during the event. Following the Face of the Revolution ladder match Tony Schiavone took to the stage and announced a special contract signing. Schiavone then introducer Swerve Strickland, and Swerve made his way out into the arena as the fans chanted his name.
WWE
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Hospitalized Following WWE House Show Injury

Becky Lynch took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she had suffered a fractured voice box following a WWE Live Event in Allentown, PA on Sunday. Lynch took part in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Belair, the latter of whom she blamed for the injury. Lynch wrote, "Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can't keep me down that easily. I'll be coming for her next week. You can't spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!"
WWE
411mania.com

New Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw

We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy as well as Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a triple threat tag team match to recapture the championships. You can see some clips from the match below. RK-Bro mark their second...
WWE

