Elon Musk’s Tunneling Company Hits Roadblock on Texas Plans

The public could finally get its first up-close look at the massive $1.1 billion Tesla factory in southeast Travis County as CEO Elon Musk set a date for a grand opening party. Musk revealed the grand opening would be on April 7 in a tweet over the weekend. Little else has been said about what the party would entail, but if it's anything like Giga Berlin's opening, we can expect music, food and games on site of the factory. Additionally, the Tesla Owners of Austin club will be hosting Tesla Con Texas in conjunction with the grand opening. The club website boasts it being the "biggest Tesla Fan event ever" from April 5-9. Most details on the event have not been announced, but it will kick off with a dinner on April 5 and end with a caravan to SpaceX in South Texas on April 9. The first phase of Giga Texas was complete in late December and production started shortly after, about a year after construction first started. The factory site is also the new home to Tesla's headquarters.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO