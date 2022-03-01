ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

Elon Musk’s Tunneling Company Hits Roadblock on Texas Plans

By Sean O'Kane, Sarah McBride
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk’s Boring Co. has hit a snag in an attempt to construct an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility just east of Austin, Texas. Bastrop County commissioners on Monday tabled the company’s application for a conditional use permit for the project, meaning that the massive facility is on hold for now, even as...

www.washingtonpost.com

