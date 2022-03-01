ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Man Arrested for Stalking in Laramie

By Eve Hamilton
Laramie Live
 1 day ago
Laramie Police Officers investigated a report of stalking in the Laramie area on February 28 at approximately 8:41 pm. As a result of...

Related
Police Recommending Charges in Crash That Killed Cheyenne Student

Cheyenne police are recommending that the driver involved in a Nov. 5, 2021 crash that left a McCormick Junior High School student dead be charged. Police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school when a woman driving a Ford Escape eastbound on Western Hills Boulevard hit him in the crosswalk in front of McCormick.
CHEYENNE, WY
More Felony Arrests Occurred Over the Weekend in Laramie

Two felony arrests have happened in Laramie this weekend. February 26 at 9:57 pm, Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a theft in the 4300 block of Grand Ave. 30-year-old Gale M. Lachowicz was arrested and charged with Felony Theft and an additional misdemeanor as a result...
LARAMIE, WY
Woman Fatally Shoots Herself After Police Chase in Cheyenne

Cheyenne police say a woman fatally shot herself Saturday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 9:15 p.m. when officers were called to a report of a woman using methamphetamine at Wyoming Downs at 3617 E. Lincolnway. "As officers arrived...
CHEYENNE, WY
Two Cheyenne Cops Injured in Scuffle With Suspected Drunk Driver

Two Cheyenne police officers were injured during an altercation with an allegedly drunk man at Frontier Mall Saturday afternoon, police said. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the mall around 4:30 p.m. for a suspected drunk driver parked outside of the premises. "Responding officers contacted the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Fort Collins SWAT Team Arrests Man Following Armed Standoff

Police in Fort Collins say a man who barricaded himself in a home with guns and tactical gear earlier this week was arrested without anyone being injured. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started on Monday morning when someone reported to police that another adult resident in the person's home had gotten into a drunken argument with someone and fired a shot at the home.
FORT COLLINS, CO
3 Ex-Cops Convicted of Rights Violations in Floyd Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd’s killing. Tou Thao, J....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BNSF Sued Over 2021 Fatal Wind River Canyon Crash

The daughter of a Wyoming man who was killed in a crash with a Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railway vehicle last year has sued the company in federal court for an unspecified amount. According to a complaint filed this week, Kellie Martin is suing for the wrongful death of her...
WYOMING STATE
