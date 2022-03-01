Man Arrested for Stalking in Laramie

Police in Fort Collins say a man who barricaded himself in a home with guns and tactical gear earlier this week was arrested without anyone being injured. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started on Monday morning when someone reported to police that another adult resident in the person's home had gotten into a drunken argument with someone and fired a shot at the home.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO