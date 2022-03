(ASHVILLE, NC) -- On her first new album in five years, North Carolina’s Valorie Miller writes about one of the most beautiful pieces of land near Asheville, North Carolina — but not in the way you might expect. The narrative of her new album, Only The Killer Would Know, out May 6 via Blackbird Record Label / Indie AM Gold, emerged after Miller discovered that her acre of land in Swannanoa sat adjacent to, if not in the middle of, a hazardous waste area overseen by the government.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO