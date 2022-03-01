ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell should target long rates to fight inflation

By Peter Morici
Washington Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve is about to get some tough lessons in economics — about inflation, interest rates, overly aggressive environmental policy, labor markets and inequality and stock prices. With purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities ending and an increase in the federal funds rate expected this month, Chair...

Washington Times

Democrats urge Biden to counter pain at pump with more foreign oil production

Congressional Democrats want to counter rising fuel costs spurred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine with more oil production, but they’re looking overseas, not at home. A dozen Senate and House Democrats urged President Biden to take three steps to counter market volatility: restricting U.S. petroleum exports; releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and using “diplomatic pressure to encourage global oil producers to ramp up their output.”
Peter Morici
Paul Volcker
Alan Greenspan
Janet Yellen
Beijing, CN
Tokyo, JP
China
Federal Reserve
Japan
U.S. Department of the Treasury
The Week

Russian troops in Ukraine are surrendering, sabotaging their own vehicles, Pentagon officials say

Russia's halting progress in its invasion of Ukraine has puzzled Western observers and analysts, but a senior Pentagon official told The New York Times on Tuesday that Russia's forces, plagued by low morale and food and fuel shortages, have suffered mass surrenders and self-sabotage by conscripts who "deliberately punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks, presumably to avoid combat."
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
