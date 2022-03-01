Why is Michigan Obsessed With These Burnt Potato Chips?

My Grandma Barbra loved applesauce cakes and I remembered making this one and adding the caramel frosting on top and how much she loved it, so I decided to share it here with all of you. Applesauce cake is really like a less-spicy version, if you will, of the typical spice cake. Some spice cakes are full of spice, along with even raisins, carrots and sometimes even coconut. This recipe that I am sharing, gets its spice from ground cinnamon and that is it. There is something about the ground cinnamon and the applesauce that really pairs well with the caramel frosting. It is important, with this recipe, to add the applesauce chilled and to make sure and not worry when the batter seems to have curdled. You have not messed up the recipe, it is just a chemical process that happens with this cake and is totally fine. I even use this caramel frosting recipe to top chocolate brownies or even chocolate mayonnaise cakes. It really is rich and delicious!

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO