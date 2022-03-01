ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Why is Michigan Obsessed With These Burnt Potato Chips?

By Lauren Gordon
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Don't judge me, but up until this weekend I had no idea what "Rainbow Chips" were, did you? As a Michigander of course I know the Better Made potato chip brand is a Michigan staple, but how did Rainbow Chips escape me all these years?. If you've been in...

Comments / 14

Gaylegwizdala Gwizdala
1d ago

back in the day when made rite was in Bay City.They use to have burnt chips in tins cans.They were soooo good.Couldnt wait for dad to bring them home

Reply
6
Battle Creek, MI
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan.

 https://1049theedge.com

