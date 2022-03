An alleged MI5 informant is “dangerous enough to kill a woman” and should be identified publicly “to prevent future harm” to women, the High Court has heard.The BBC wants to air a report which would identify the man, referred to as “X” in proceedings, who is alleged to have used his status as an agent to “abuse and terrorise” his partner, and argues it is in the public interest for his identity to be revealed.One of the women who alleges she has been abused by him said she fears X will kill a woman if he is not “challenged and...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO