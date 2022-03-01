Versace | Women's Fall-Winter 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Valentino atelier in Paris hosted a special visitor this week: Zendaya.
The “Euphoria” actress toured the luxury brand’s atelier with creative director Pierpolo Piccioli and its craftspeople, as shared in the designer’s latest Instagram post. For the occasion, she slipped n an elegant long-sleeved black dress with a low neckline and midi-length skirt. Zendaya completed her minimalist look with a delicate pendant necklace, as well as a white lab coat—similar to those worn by atelier designers—custom embroidered with a red “Z.”
“Maria, Sole, Eleonora, Maddalena, Zendaya, Alessandra, Luca, Alessio, Paolo. Atelier’s Crew. ‘Where’s Waldo?,'”...
Comments / 0