Gamecocks' Boston named SEC player of the year, top defender

No. 1 South Carolina opens pursuit of its third consecutive SEC Tournament Championship, and what would be the seventh in the last eight years on Friday against Arkansas, which spoiled the Gamecocks shot at payback, by dumping Missouri, the only team to defeat Carolina this season, 61-52 in overtime on Thursday. Arkansas was the last team to defeat the South Carolina in the SEC Tournament, shocking the Gamecocks 95-89, in 2019. It is the only win for Arkansas against the Gamecocks in the past 16 meetings. Carolina has won five straight in the series. Below are my Keys to Victory.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 19 HOURS AGO