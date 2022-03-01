ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gamecocks' Boston named SEC player of the year, top defender

westplainsdailyquill.net
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston has been named the Southeastern Conference women's player of the year and for the third straight year she has...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
SOCCER
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Gamecocks top Arkansas in SEC women’s quarters

NASHVILLE, TENN. (AP) - Aliyah Boston notched her 22nd consecutive double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina beat Arkansas 76-54 Friday in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament quarterfinals. The Gamecocks (28-1) received their SEC regular season championship before tipoff, then took their first step toward...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Gamecocks open SEC Tournament Play

No. 1 South Carolina opens pursuit of its third consecutive SEC Tournament Championship, and what would be the seventh in the last eight years on Friday against Arkansas, which spoiled the Gamecocks shot at payback, by dumping Missouri, the only team to defeat Carolina this season, 61-52 in overtime on Thursday. Arkansas was the last team to defeat the South Carolina in the SEC Tournament, shocking the Gamecocks 95-89, in 2019. It is the only win for Arkansas against the Gamecocks in the past 16 meetings. Carolina has won five straight in the series. Below are my Keys to Victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamecocks#Sec#Ap#Aliyah Boston
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy