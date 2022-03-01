ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Lemaire | Inscape: Joseph E. Yoakum Exhibition

By Madeleine Schulz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLemaire presents Inscape, an exhibition of Native American folk artist Joseph Elmer Yoakum’s work, in celebration of the brand’s capsule collection which draws...

New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
Sand Hills Express

The revelatory art of Joseph Yoakum

Joseph Yoakum’s drawings in ballpoint pen and colored pencil or pastels are intricate and imaginative. And though they bear handwritten titles of places (from “The Baltic Sea Near Stockholm,” to “Leverest” – thought to mean Mount Everest in the Himalayas), there is little resemblance to those locations.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

New Balance Drops Three New XC-72 Colorways

Fresh from giving its XC-72 a stealthy black makeover earlier this week, New Balance returns to the distinctive silhouette to present the sneaker in three vibrant iterations. The XC-72 — which is inspired by the speculative technological optimism of 1970s concept racing cars — boasts an eye-catching speckled traction outsole which creeps onto the upper, which itself is decorated with hairy suede panels and an “N” logo crafted with recycled materials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

ACG Styling Returns To The Nike Air Huarache For Kids

Nike ACG’s influence has bled deep into sneaker culture as a whole. A BATHING APE even took inspiration from the sub-label with their most recent collection of BAPE STAs, something not uncommon from the Swoosh’s own designers. But rarely do we see this done for kids’ offerings, though that is effectively changing for the better with the unveil of this upcoming Air Huarache.
APPAREL
Hypebae

CELINE Releases Mid Top Sneaker in 3 Colorways

Following a capsule collection of heart-shaped bags for Valentine’s Day and a gorgeous parfumerie campaign starring BLACKPINK‘s Lisa, CELINE is giving fans three new spring-ready sneaker styles. The CELINE CT-02 puts a luxury spin on the classic basketball sneaker. Crafted from calfskin, the design echoes the Nike Air...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Canvas And Leather Outfit This Purple-Dressed Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Crater

When it was first introduced, there wasn’t much energy behind the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT. But that very quickly changed in recent months, as the silhouette’s latest colorways easily rival that of its mainline counterpart. Adding to the list is yet another purple-dressed pair, this one making use of leather, corduroy, and a more familiar color blocking.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

STREIM Introduces Its Debut Footwear Collection

STREIM, a new brand founded by the team behind luxury retailer SHOEBALOO, has debuted its first footwear collection. STREIM is an acronym for “Simple, Timeless, Recognition, Exclusivity, Inclusive culture, and Manufacture,” representing the main pillars the label stands by. “We strive to create legacy-grade designs, distinctive enough to set us apart through details, uniform sufficient so that everyone can wear it, and affordable adequate to afford it,” STREIM explained in its Collection #01 brand book. “All footwear is made in Italy at the same main factory of Prada and Golden Goose,” adds lead designer Poyan Rahimzadeh.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Hajime Sorayama x Richardson Team Up on Incense Chamber and Apparel

Hajime Sorayama and Richardson have teamed up to release an incense burner accompanied by an apparel capsule. The Japanese artist’s signature erotic art comes to life in the form of a phallic incense chamber made out of polished metal. “I made this sculpture based on Andrew’s request but it has hidden context about my respect to [Gustave] Courbet. This collaboration with Richardson should hook up his attitude to break taboo,” Sorayama explains. Priced at $10,000 USD each, the piece is limited to five pieces only and will be available exclusively at Nanzuka Underground in Tokyo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Marni Adds Scribbles to Veja's Sustainable Sneakers

For its latest collaboration, Veja has tapped Marni to add colorful scribbles to its sustainable sneakers. The team-up is comprised of two silhouettes. The V-10, a low-top model, is covered in pink and red hues channeling Marni’s free-spirited aesthetic. The scribbled motif continues on the heel, where Veja and Marni’s logos are written.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The MAST Collection – A Visual Alphabet of Industry, Work and Technology

The Collection of Fondazione MAST, the only reference center in the world for photography of industry and work, counts more than 6000 images and videos by famous artists and expert photographers, as well as a vast selection of photo albums by unknown artists. For the first time, the exhibition The MAST Collection – A Visual Alphabet of Industry, Work and Technology, curated by Urs Stahel, put on view the works selected from the Foundation's Collection: over 500 images including photographs, albums, and videos from 200 great Italian and international photographers, as well as anonymous artists, which occupy all of MAST's exhibition areas. These iconic images from famous artists from all over the world, lesser known or unknown photographers, and finalists in the MAST Photography Grant on Industry and Work, visually testify to the history of the world of industry and of work.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

GOLF WANG Reveals New Converse Python Chuck 70 Low Capsule

Tyler, the Creator is currently in the middle of his Call Me If You Get Lost US tour, but this week is even more special for the chart-topping rapper as he’s got more collaborations with Converse to drop off to the public. His popular GOLF WANG label just announced its latest Converse Python Chuck 70 Low collection that is comprised of snakeskin-covered pink and blue colorways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Julia Garner's wedding outfit was so unique - see the photos

Julia Garner has donned some fabulous outfits to play Anna Sorokin in the Netflix show, Inventing Anna, but she knows exactly how to make a style statement of her own too. The Ozark actress and musician, Mark Foster, tied the knot in 2019 and the photos are stunning. Julia threw...
CELEBRITIES

