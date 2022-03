Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. While funerals are somber occasions, they can also be an opportunity to see family and friends that you might not have seen in some time. And being together during a challenging time can go a long way in easing grief. Funerals can give everyone an opportunity to reminisce and even share a laugh about some happy memories. The most important aspect of a funeral is showing respect to not just the deceased, but...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 35 MINUTES AGO