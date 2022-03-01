ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Federal judge seeks review of cases over evidence concerns

By Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heyX4_0eSiUJPY00

(Reuters) - A federal judge has asked the new U.S. attorney in Charleston, West Virginia, to review what the court described as an "unusual" number of judicial decisions in recent years that said evidence was seized unlawfully and can't be used at trial.

West Virginia U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin's ruling on Feb. 22 criticized law enforcement and prosecution conduct in a drug case in which he found a search violated a man's rights. At the same time, he suggested U.S. Attorney William Thompson, appointed by President Joe Biden last year, conduct a review of recent suppression rulings, which the judge called an "area of concern."

Goodwin rejected a request from the U.S. attorney's office to rescind an earlier finding that a detective made statements "in reckless disregard of the truth."

Goodwin, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton who has served on the trial bench since 1995, used the ruling to address "protecting the integrity of our criminal justice system." Federal prosecutors, the judge wrote, are "taught that the prosecutor's role transcends the role of adversary."

"When prosecutors overlook, tolerate, or fail to intervene in the Constitutional failures of law enforcement, they abdicate the responsibilities imbued by their oaths of office," Goodwin wrote.

He deferred to Thompson, a former West Virginia state judge, to review the "number of suppression motions that have been granted in this district in the past two years."

A spokesperson for the Charleston U.S. attorney's office declined to comment on Tuesday. A prosecutor assigned to the case did not return a message seeking comment.

Goodwin, through his chambers, declined to comment.

In December, Goodwin issued an order suppressing evidence seized from a house in 2021. The judge questioned the accuracy of certain statements made by law enforcement in an affidavit to obtain a search warrant of the defendant's house. The government has since filed a new indictment.

After the judge issued the suppression order, the U.S. attorney's office sent two investigators to interview the state magistrate judge who issued the search warrant. Goodwin said it was "improper" for investigators to seek such an interview and for the judge to entertain it.

"It is inherently intimidating to send federal officers to question a state magistrate judge," Goodwin wrote, "and it is clearly out of bounds for the magistrate judge to provide the interview regarding his judicial decision-making in a matter pending before this court."

A trial in the case is scheduled for May.

The case is United States v. Lark, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, No. 2:21-cr-00084.

For the government: Steven Loew of the Justice Department

For the defense: John Balenovich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Daily Mail

Manchin joins Senate Republicans to BLOCK bill that would have codified abortion rights in federal law with Supreme Court preparing to rule on Roe v Wade

Sen. Joe Manchin joined with his GOP colleagues to block a bill that would have codified the right to an abortion after states across the country have restricted the practice. The bill was widely expected to fail, but Democratic leaders put it up to a vote in a show of support for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court's impending ruling on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill Clinton
Reason.com

The FBI Seized Almost $1 Million From This Family—and Never Charged Them With a Crime

Carl Nelson and Amy Sterner Nelson's pre-pandemic lives look a lot different than the ones they live now. There are the obvious ways, and then there are the not so obvious ways, like the fact that they sold their house and their car, liquidated their retirement funds, and moved their family of six from a comfortable West Seattle home to Amy's sister's basement after the FBI seized almost $1 million from them in May 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutors#Justice Department
Salon

Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Boston bomber in 6-3 vote

The US Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted of killing three people and injuring hundreds of others with homemade bombs at the Boston Marathon in 2013. A court of appeals had vacated Tsarnaev's death sentence but it was reimposed by the conservative-dominated...
BOSTON, MA
Washington Post

An ugly racist attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson makes its inevitable return

When news broke that President Biden would have the chance to fulfill his promise to nominate the first Black female Supreme Court justice, conservatives shouted their objections, in some cases suggesting that a Black woman would necessarily be less qualified than other candidates. There was an immediate backlash, which might have made some Republicans more careful in addressing the race of nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Salon

The troubling role of Clarence Thomas' wife in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election

For decades, Ginni Thomas, a top brass conservative activist, has devoted her life to advocating for right-wing causes, aligning herself with donor networks and advocacy groups that have and continue to play a key role in maintaining Republican authority. But Ginni Thomas is no ordinary Republican operative; she is also the wife of Supreme Court Clarence Thomas. And as her political activities extreme, critics fear that, given the recent rash of partisan Supreme Court rulings, she may have concerning sway over her husband's jurisprudence.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy