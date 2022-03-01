Fire breaks out at Center City parking garage

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A fire broke out in a Center City parking garage Tuesday afternoon.

Thick black smoke was seen coming out of the garage near Liberty Place at 15th and Chestnut streets around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire is already under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A tow truck was taking away a car that had reportedly been in the garage for a long period of time. As it was pulling through the driveway, the tow truck caught fire.

Photo credit Kristina Koppeser/KYW Newsradio

No injuries were reported.