Texans Fans: How Much Love is There for Lovie?

By Randi Taylor
TexansDaily
 1 day ago

Lovie Smith was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach of the Houston Texans less than a month ago.

It came as somewhat of a surprise, since the Texans announced they were interviewing three candidates for the job, and Smith wasn't one.

We do know that Texans' players have embraced Lovie as the new coach, with cornerback Lonnie Johnson, nickel back Tavierre Thomas, safety Jonathan Owens, defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and receiver Phillip Dorsett all posting support on their various social platforms.

But how do fans feel about this promotion? This is where we turn to Pickswise for a little help.

Between Jan. 13 and Feb. 17, when coaching announcements were being made, Pickswise studied over 72,000 tweets "to determine how the new coaches have been received by the fans."

So, just how much love is there for Lovie?

In the 10 days between Smith's appointment and the end of the Pickswise analysis, Smith was the most hated out of the nine announcements during that time.

With a total of 3,918 tweets regarding Smith, almost 32% were negative.

Compare this to the Texans' AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars hiring former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson. Almost 70% of their tweets were positive.

Smith didn't exactly light it up last season as Houston defensive coordinator.

In Smith's first season on the job, Houston finished 31st in total defense and run defense, 27th in scoring and 23rd in pass defense. Houston also recorded 17 interceptions, and eight forced fumbles to tally 25 total takeaways, landing it 10th.

Previously, Smith served as coach for the Chicago Bears (2004-12), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15) and collegiately at Illinois (2016-20).

